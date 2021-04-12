After Facebook And LinkedIn, Clubhouse Suffers A Data Breach!

After Facebook and LinkedIn‘s massive data leaks, now another data breach is making the rounds on the news!

According to the latest media report, the personal data of a whopping 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked in an online hacking forum. The audio-only social media platform’s scraped data include the names, social media profile names, and several other details of app users. It is being believed that the exposed data can be used to execute phishing or identity theft scams by malicious threat actors.

Clubhouse didn’t revert to the initial requests for comment after reports of the data breach released on Saturday. However, on the next day, the budding social media company took to Twitter and announced that they did not suffer a breach or a hack because the data being referred to is public and accessible to anyone via their application programming interface or API.

Advertisements

This is misleading and false. Clubhouse has not been breached or hacked. The data referred to is all public profile information from our app, which anyone can access via the app or our API. https://t.co/I1OfPyc0Bo — Clubhouse (@joinClubhouse) April 11, 2021

The exclusive audio-only iOS app was launched in March 2020 while the pandemic was in full swing and since then has grown to become the hottest new platform in the social media space with millions of users.

The success of Clubhouse didn’t fail to attract the eyeballs of industry bigwigs Facebook and Twitter who, since the app’s virality, went on to launch similar products of their own – Facebook Hotline and Twitter Spaces, respectively.

This particular development comes after two other high profile data breaches which surfaced within this very month. On Tuesday, close to 500 million LinkedIn users’ personal data, i.e. two-third of the professional networking platform’s user base, was scraped and listed for sale in a hacking forum.

On Thursday, a LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed that the company indeed suffered a breach wherein public information was scraped from their platform. The hacker who has listed LinkedIn’s hacked dataset for sale is asking for a 4-digit sum payment in the form of bitcoin (BTC).

Paul Prudhomme, an analyst at IntSights, which is a security intelligence firm, said that the exposed data is quite significant because it will allow bad actors to attack companies via the information collected about their employees.

Advertisements

Prior to the recent LinkedIn and Clubhouse breach, in the previous week, the full names, location, email addresses, and other several sensitive data points of 553 million Facebook users were posted in a low-level hacking forum.

All in all, as mentioned earlier, it is well understood that privacy breaches have become a frequent affair within the first two weeks of April 2021. This is definitely not an ideal scenario for internet users and companies alike.

And although there is little one can do after their private or sensitive data gets breached online, it is essential to take note of these events as a warning bell.

If you want to find out whether your data was compromised in any particular data leak, head over to the website ‘Have I Been Pwned’ and enter your email address or phone number (in the international format). After that, the portal will accurately list all data breaches in which you were a victim.

We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.