BriefSocial MediaSocial News
Updated:

After Facebook And LinkedIn, Clubhouse Suffers A Data Breach!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
7
0

Must Read

BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many students are...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Jio Buying Spectrum From Rival Bharati Airtel Is A Win-Win Deal

In what can only be called an unlikely deal between two rivals, Reliance Jio will be acquiring some spectrum...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

After Amazon, Flipkart To Introduce EVs In Last-Mile Delivery: Partners With Mahindra Logistics!

The electric vehicle wave is taking over India in full swing and Flipkart is the latest entrant in the...
Read more

After Facebook and LinkedIn‘s massive data leaks, now another data breach is making the rounds on the news!

According to the latest media report, the personal data of a whopping 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked in an online hacking forum. The audio-only social media platform’s scraped data include the names, social media profile names, and several other details of app users. It is being believed that the exposed data can be used to execute phishing or identity theft scams by malicious threat actors.

Clubhouse didn’t revert to the initial requests for comment after reports of the data breach released on Saturday. However, on the next day, the budding social media company took to Twitter and announced that they did not suffer a breach or a hack because the data being referred to is public and accessible to anyone via their application programming interface or API.

Advertisements

The exclusive audio-only iOS app was launched in March 2020 while the pandemic was in full swing and since then has grown to become the hottest new platform in the social media space with millions of users.

The success of Clubhouse didn’t fail to attract the eyeballs of industry bigwigs Facebook and Twitter who, since the app’s virality, went on to launch similar products of their own – Facebook Hotline and Twitter Spaces, respectively.

This particular development comes after two other high profile data breaches which surfaced within this very month. On Tuesday, close to 500 million LinkedIn users’ personal data, i.e. two-third of the professional networking platform’s user base, was scraped and listed for sale in a hacking forum.

On Thursday, a LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed that the company indeed suffered a breach wherein public information was scraped from their platform. The hacker who has listed LinkedIn’s hacked dataset for sale is asking for a 4-digit sum payment in the form of bitcoin (BTC).

Paul Prudhomme, an analyst at IntSights, which is a security intelligence firm, said that the exposed data is quite significant because it will allow bad actors to attack companies via the information collected about their employees.

Advertisements

Prior to the recent LinkedIn and Clubhouse breach, in the previous week, the full names, location, email addresses, and other several sensitive data points of 553 million Facebook users were posted in a low-level hacking forum.

All in all, as mentioned earlier, it is well understood that privacy breaches have become a frequent affair within the first two weeks of April 2021. This is definitely not an ideal scenario for internet users and companies alike.

And although there is little one can do after their private or sensitive data gets breached online, it is essential to take note of these events as a warning bell.

If you want to find out whether your data was compromised in any particular data leak, head over to the website ‘Have I Been Pwned’ and enter your email address or phone number (in the international format). After that, the portal will accurately list all data breaches in which you were a victim.

We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleChoosing The Best Quality CBD Products Is Tricky!
Next articleWhat is the Value of Auditing a Marketing Campaign?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

What is the Value of Auditing a Marketing Campaign?

As a general rule, reviewing business best practices is not considered an exciting task. Rather, most business leaders would...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Facebook’s Clubhouse Clone Is Finally Launched, But There Is A Twist!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a bid to compete with Clubhouse and its rising popularity in the social media space, Facebook has finally launched its very own clone...
Read more

Know If Your Data Was Breached In Facebook Data Leak? Find Out Now!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A few days back, all hell broke loose when, due to a past vulnerability of Facebook, personal information belonging to a whopping 553 million...
Read more

Mobikwik Disavows 8.2 TB Data Leak: Faces Massive Outrage From Users!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Indian payments' giant MobiKwik is facing a lot of bad press over denying undergoing a massive cyber attack! On Monday, the company came under...
Read more

The Latest Hire Of Clubhouse To Drive Marketing Is Turning Heads!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Clubhouse, the latest and the hottest entrant in the social media space, has recently acquired a top-level talent that is turning heads in the...
Read more

Copycats Aboard the Clubhouse Train: Facebook And Telegram Get Ready To Hop On Now

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Alas, for Clubhouse, the attack of the clones is going to see two new bigwigs weigh in with their respective versions. Audio-based social networking platform...
Read more

Twitter Trying To Give Clubhouse A Run For Its Money?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Twitter has, apparently, taken a cue from the enormous success of Clubhouse. Twitter, the popular micro-blogging platform has recently rolled out an experimental feature...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.