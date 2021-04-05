BriefSocial MediaSocial News
Updated:

The Latest Facebook Data Breach Has Not Even Spared Zuckerberg

By Abhradeep Ghosh
8
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Mobikwik Disavows 8.2 TB Data Leak: Faces Massive Outrage From Users!

The Indian payments' giant MobiKwik is facing a lot of bad press over denying undergoing a massive cyber attack! On...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

PAN-Aadhaar Card linking Deadline Extends!

: Central Government of India extends the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN card from March 31, 2021 to...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Airtel Customer Wrongly Billed Of Rs. 12 Lakhs, Took 6 Years To Get Justice!

Imagine waking up to find your monthly mobile bill has raked in seven figures in expenses out of the...
Read more

Facebook has become the latest victim of a massive data leak, and even Zuckerberg has fallen prey to it.

In a shocking revealment, the data of over a whopping 553 million Facebook users was made public on Saturday. The leak, posted by a user in a low-level hacking forum for free, disclosed users’ sensitive personal information across 106 countries, including India!

Business Insider reviewed a sample of the leaked data. It contained details such as phone numbers, Facebook IDs or usernames, the user’s full name, location, birth dates, bios, and even email addresses.

Advertisements

BI reported that over 32 million records of users in the U.S, 11 million in the U.K and 6 million in India were exposed. And among them, apparently, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s phone number has surfaced in the compromised data.

When asked about the data breach, a Facebook spokesperson responded by saying that the leaked data was able to be scrapped due to the vulnerability which the social media behemoth patched two years ago.

Back in 2019, a vulnerability was discovered on the Facebook platform, which allowed phone numbers of users to be scraped from the company’s servers. The social media giant was quick to take note of the problem and patched the vulnerability in August 2019. Thus it means that the data leak which has recently been posted on the hacking forum is old.

But it still useful and valuable to cybercriminals, according to Alon Gal, CTO of Hudson Rock, a cybercrime intelligence firm.

Gal was one of the first individuals to discover the Facebook data breach in January. In a statement about the same, he mentioned that the huge database containing numerous private data points of users will undoubtedly lead to bad actors taking advantage of it to execute various types of attacks such as social engineering, phishing and more.

Advertisements

Three months ago, a user in the same hacking forum was advertising an automated bot capable of providing the phone numbers of millions of Facebook users in exchange for a price. However, it seems the hacker’s prior attempts to monetize the stolen data failed, as this time around, the entire database has been posted online for free and now anyone with basic data skills can access it.

All in all, security researchers and analysts believe there is not much Facebook could do to reverse the data leak at this point. Therefore, the company must proceed to inform users about the breach so that its users can remain vigilant in the near future.

One must take note that this is the second major data leak involving Indian users within the first three months of 2021. Before this, the homegrown digital payments giant Mobikwik quite recently came under fire for disavowing an alleged data leak that exposed around 8.2 terabytes (TB) of its users’ sensitive data. Quite similar to Facebook’ data breach, it included addresses, mobile phone numbers along with know-your-customer aka KYC details, credit/debit card data, Aadhaar card data and more.

We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous article23 Consecutive Quarters of Losses Amounting To $4.5 Billion Led LG To Exit Mobile Phone Market Worldwide
Next articleStreaming Services Are Under Cyberattacks! 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Streaming Services Are Under Cyberattacks! 

When the outbreak of COVID-19 began enforcing governments to lockdown their countries, people turned to streaming services to pass...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Bill Gates And Mark Zuckerberg Recommend These 3 Books To Entrepreneurs

Brief Bhagyashree Pancholy - 0
Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are two names that have become synonymous with innovation in the technical world. And of course, everyone knows these...
Read more

Indian Competition Watchdog Soon To Grill WhatsApp: Launches Probe For Updated Privacy Policy!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has once again attracted some unwanted attention from the Indian regulator. According to the latest news, on Wednesday, the Competition...
Read more

Vessel of Charity: Facebook Raises Over $5 Billion Through Donation Tools

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Every coin has two sides. That is just the nature of how things are. And with a conduit like social media and its poster...
Read more

Big Tech Firms Once Again To Be Grilled By US Congress: This Time Over Spreading Misinformation!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Big tech firms can't seem to catch a break! Google's Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey from Twitter and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg are once again all...
Read more

Facebook And Google May Have To Cough Up More Money To Show News!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Australia's law requiring big tech firms to pay news publishers came into effect, the battleground has now shifted to the United States, wherein...
Read more

Cracking the Whip On Misinformation: 5.5 Billion Fake Accounts On Facebook Axed In 2020

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Fake accounts on Facebook has become a nightmare for millions of genuine users, who often find themselves engaged with abusive conversation mostly triggered by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.