The Makers of Chingari Aim To Challenge Clubhouse And Facebook With Fireside

By Abhradeep Ghosh
3
0

The exclusive audio-only social media iOS app Clubhouse has a new challenger in town! But unlike bigwigs such as Facebook and Twitter, it is a homegrown Indian startup!

The founders of Tiktok-rival Chingari has recently unveiled a new made-in-India app called ‘Fireside’. Similar to Clubhouse, it enables users to join virtual audio chat rooms and have conversations.

Fireside is being positioned as an audio-only platform that caters specifically to the Indian audience. The app is available for both iOS and Android platforms and can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Play Store, respectively.

Advertisements

Made-In-India Fireside is undoubtedly a direct response to the Clubhouse, which saw massive growth since its inception in March 2020. Founded by Rohan Seth and Paul Davison, the invite-only social audio platform’s valuation rose to a whopping $4 billion within a year of its existence!

Currently, Facebook (Hotline), Twitter (Spaces), Discord and several other players have jumped on the social audio bandwagon after witnessing Clubhouse’s viral growth.

According to Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireside, their app has been designed to meet the local needs of Indians with groups and virtual audio-only cha rooms. Fireside users can all of their regular chores such as working out, playing games, cleaning dishes, etc, while being plugged into audio conversations taking place within the app.

Fireside has a common virtual room wherein you can select shared interests and topics to initiate discussions and or join conversations. The vision of Fireside’s CEO for the app is to enable every Indian’s voice to be heard.

Aditya Kothari, Co-Founder of Fireside, in a statement regarding the same, said that there needs to exist an egalitarian social platform that is inclusive of the people who aren’t proficient in reading and writing. Thus, Fireside aims to help Indian audiences with minimal literacy open up their ideas for the entire world to hear.

Advertisements

Once downloaded, one can find groups on Fireside to talk about various topics such as sports, education, etc. One can also have a debate, participate in quizzes, get reviews and much more. Fireside has both open and close chat rooms wherein the latter requires a moderator to approve a user’s entry.

The app is very similar to online forums, but you can only voice to communicate. Now, that being said, note here that Fireside is not the only Indian Clubhouse rival that exists.

Scenes’ is another popular audio-only platform that is slowly gaining moment. It has been built by Avalon Meta, an ed-tech startup. Scenes is geared towards catering to the young Indian audience with voice communities.

Thus, all in all, it now remains to seem if the newly minted social audio chat apps can replicate the success of Clubhouse. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleIndian E-Pharmacies Observe Demand Surge In Second Wave Of COVID19

