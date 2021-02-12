BriefSocial Media
Updated:

Zuckerberg Wants To Crush Clubhouse With The Time-Tested Strategy

By Abhradeep Ghosh
9
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Fraudster Arrested With Bitcoin Worth $60 Million, But Police Is Helpless!

How many times have you heard a story of police arresting a culprit but couldn't recover a...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Don’t Buy iPhone 12 Mini: Apple Could Dump It Too!

When Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) first announced the comparatively lower-priced Apple iPhone 12 Mini, people around the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google’s Next Move: The Final Nail In Facebook’s Coffin?

After Apple deciding to take the anti-tracking route to safeguard user privacy on their devices, now Google...
Read more

Unless you are living under a rock, you have surely heard of Clubhouse – the invite-only audio social networking iOS app that has gained a tremendous amount of buzz in the past couple of months.

Well, now that there’s a new kid on the social media block, turns out Zuckerberg is not too happy about it. Two sources in the know recently revealed that Facebook is building a rival audio chat product to rival the Clubhouse.

The people who requested their identities be kept anonymous for obvious reasons mentioned that executives of the social media behemoth have been ordered to create a similar product to compete with the now trending audio-only iOS app. 

Advertisements

They also said that the product development of the Clubhouse clone is still in the early stages and Facebook hasn’t yet fixed the project code name yet.

When reached out to confirm the same, Emilie Haskell, a Facebook spokeswoman said – “We’ve been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years and are always exploring new ways to improve that experience for people.” 

Clone & Conquer: Facebook’s Time-Tested Strategy 

Now, the fact that Facebook might be trying to sabotage the newly minted competition in the social media pace by trying to clone it doesn’t come as a surprise. The social media major has a well-documented history of copying their competitors to crush them.

For instance, back in 2016, Facebook-owned Instagram copied one of the primary features of rival Snapchat – Stories, something which has now been integrated with the primary Facebook app as well.

In 2020, Instagram debuted Reels which is an exact copy of the immensely popular video product Tiktok. What more? when Zoom – the video conferencing app started gaining popularity during the pandemic, Facebook quickly released Rooms which is a group video chat service. Now it is trying to do the same with Clubhouse and for good reason.

Clubhouse: The Future Of Social Media? 

Founded by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth last year, Clubhouse first started gaining traction among the elites of Silicon Valley as a private and invite-only iPhone app.

Advertisements

Currently, the app is in beta and still requires an invite to get on it. Once signed up on Clubhouse, users can create rooms dedicated to different and varied topics. As mentioned earlier, note that the app’s primary and default mode of communication is audio. 

Clubhouse allows room sizes to vary from extremely intimate to thousands of people listening and participating at the same time. It flourished amid the mainstream audience during the pandemic when people increased their screen times significantly and searched for newer ways to remain connected while staying physically isolated.

At a recent internal meeting, Davison and Seth said Clubhouse has already achieved two million weekly active users. No wonder it has got Facebook worked up enough to start creating a clone.

Also, much like Twitter, seems like celebrities and investors have taken a liking to this new audio-concept. Drake, Jared Leto, Musk and many more have appeared on the app and joined different discussions and used the service to promote their projects.

According to Crunchbase, Clubhouse has raised $110 million so far at a whopping $1 billion valuation as of now. The company said that their investors include – capital venture firm Andreessen Horowitz and more than 180 others.

Thus, all in all, it looks like Clubhouse might just be what the future of social media look like – all talk, all audio! That being said, Clubhouse isn’t the only app gunning to win your ears besides Facebook in the near future.

Launched in 2015, Discord which started off as an audio platform for gamers, pivoted to an audio platform for everyone last year. Twitter is developing an audio-only product dubbed Audio Spaces and Mark Cuban, the billionaire tech investor has been allegedly known to be working alongside a Clubhouse rival as well.

After video and text, it now remains to be seen who ultimately ends up conquering this newfound and somewhat uncharted territory for social media. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleTikTok Sale To Oracle On Hold: ByteDance Breathes A Sigh Of Relief

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zuckerberg Wants To Crush Clubhouse With The Time-Tested Strategy

Unless you are living under a rock, you have surely heard of Clubhouse - the invite-only audio...
Read more
Brief

TikTok Sale To Oracle On Hold: ByteDance Breathes A Sigh Of Relief

Jayesh Sharma - 0
The spinning wheel of frenzy regarding the sale of TikTok has perhaps shown the first signs of subsiding. According...
Read more
Brief

80% Companies in India Have Increased Their Digital Marketing Spend To A Great Extent [REPORT]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Businesses are being bullish about digital marketing spend in India, all thanks to the increasing internet penetration, pushed by the novel coronavirus....
Read more
Brief

Elon Musk’s Recent Jab At MBA Graduates Is Brutal!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently took a massive jab at MBA graduates! In an interview with Munro Live- a...
Read more
Brief

Rapido Launches Bike Rental Service With Dedicated Chauffeur On Hourly Basis

Dazeinfo - 0
After securing the pole position in the bike taxi market in India, Rapido is, once again, trying to disrupt the two-wheeler rental...
Read more
Brief

Twitter Bows Down To Indian Government: Suspends Accounts, Again!

Dazeinfo - 0
Under severe pressure from the government, Twitter has finally given up. According to the latest media report, the micro-blogging social platform has...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Google’s Next Move: The Final Nail In Facebook’s Coffin?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Apple deciding to take the anti-tracking route to safeguard user privacy on their devices, now Google is aiming to do the...
Read more

Are Facebook And Google Fighting A Lost Battle Against New Australian Media Code?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The fight between media companies and tech giants is nothing new. But now, the social media behemoth Facebook along with the search...
Read more

Facebook Lawsuit Against Apple: Trying To Punch Above Its Weight?

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
It has been a despising grappling game between two tech titans. And as the reports break-in, it seems that social media behemoth...
Read more

“Open Up Cambridge Analytica, It’s CBI At the Door!”

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Among all the establishments ensnared in deplorable acts, Cambridge Analytica has steadily climbed the ladder of infamy. The roots of its malice...
Read more

Skeletons in the Closet? Google-Facebook Involved in Secret Online Advertising Deal

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. And when two titans happen to decide upon an alliance, there are bound to be...
Read more

The Slip-Ups Keep On Coming: WhatsApp Web Users’ Mobile Data Leaked On Google

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
As the developments have unfolded over the past week, the clock for WhatsApp seems to be ticking with every passing minute and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.