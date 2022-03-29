Thousands of iPhone, iPad, and Mac users might receive checks from Apple. Yes, you heard it correctly!

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) violated its own contract with users by storing iCloud data on third-party servers instead of its own, as per a new class-action lawsuit. The Cupertino behemoth has agreed to pay $14.8 million as part of a settlement “for breach of contract regarding the iCloud Service that Apple provides to its users.” However, the company denies all allegations of wrongdoing and claims that no contract was broken.

It is important to note that, you would be included in this settlement as a “Class Member” and entitled to receive a payment known as the “Class Payment” only if you’re a US resident who paid for an iCloud subscription at any point between September 16, 2015, and January 31, 2016. You should be notified that you are a class member, BUT ONLY IF your US email address, which was associated with your iCloud account at that time, is still active.

Each iCloud account comes with only 5GB of free storage. Users who require additional iCloud storage for photos, videos, or documents can upgrade to iCloud+, which starts from $0.99 per month for 50GB in the United States.

Want To Receive Class Payment?

Each Class Member will have an option to receive a Class Payment either by ACH transfer or by check. If you do not provide the necessary information by May 23, 2022, then the following conditions will apply:

People, who are currently subscribed to any kind of monthly paid iCloud storage plan, and have a U.S. mailing address associated with the plan, will automatically receive the Class Payment to their Apple account. Other People, who are no longer subscribed to any kind of monthly paid iCloud plan, or do not have a U.S. mailing address associated with the plan, will receive the Class Payment by check at the mailing address associated with their account.

Want to opt out of Apple Class Action Settlement?

If you choose to opt out of this Settlement, you will have the right to sue Apple at your own expense in a separate lawsuit related to the subject matter of the claims resolved by this Settlement. But in this case, you would not receive a Class Payment from this Settlement.

There is currently no information on how much each Apple iCloud user will receive or when the payments will be made. The final approval hearing will take place on August 4, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.