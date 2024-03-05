With the Launch of MacBook Air M3, Apple Has Given A Solid Reason to Ignore M2

Apple has taken its iconic MacBook Air to new heights by integrating the powerful M3 chip. The latest models, available in 13.6 and 15.3-inch sizes, feature improved battery performance, faster Wi-Fi, enhanced support for external displays, and a suite of remarkable upgrades. With all these impressive features and specifications, Apple positions the new MacBook Air as the world’s best thin and light laptop for everyone.

With the launch of the M3 MacBook Air, Apple has discontinued the 2020 M1 Macbook Air and the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air introduced in June 2023.

Now, the pivotal question arises: Which MacBook Air model stands out as the ideal choice for your purchase or upgrade in 2024? Should you upgrade to a MacBook Air M3 from M2 or M1?

Features of MacBook Air M3

Let’s first talk about one of the most prominent features of the new Macbook Air – the M3 chip.

Equipped with an impressive 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory, the new M3-powered MacBook Air is a technological powerhouse. This advanced chip in the MacBook Air brings about a significant speed boost, boasting up to a 60% increase compared to its M1 predecessor and an outstanding 13 times faster performance than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

In addition to its computational prowess, the M3 chip in MacBook Air contributes to an extended battery life, offering up to 18 hours of usage. This substantial improvement surpasses the longevity of its Intel-based counterpart by an impressive six hours. However, it’s worth noting that these features are consistent with those found in the MacBook Air equipped with the M2 chip.

A Must-Have Upgrade for M1 and Older MacBook Air Users

The newest 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air (M3) is the best option for users currently using M1 or older Intel-based models or those yet to own a ‌MacBook Air‌.

MacBook Air M3 is integrated 52.6-watt-hour lithium‑polymer battery ensures extended usage, complemented by the 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter (included with M3 with 10-core GPU and 512GB storage, configurable with M3 with 8-core GPU). Fast-charge capability is also available with the 67W USB-C Power Adapter. The inclusion of a high-resolution 1080p FaceTime HD camera further enhances the user experience, making it a compelling upgrade for users of the MacBook Air M1 2020 or older models.

The new M3 MacBook Air introduces a groundbreaking GPU architecture featuring Dynamic Caching, optimizing GPU memory allocation in real-time. This, coupled with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, results in a significant boost in performance for pro apps and games. Gaming on the new MacBook Air is particularly impressive, offering 1.6x faster performance for users not yet on “Apple silicon”.

It’s important to note that “Apple Silicon” refers to chipsets developed by Apple for its products.

In the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, photo enhancement with AI using Photomator’s Super Resolution feature is up to 40% faster than the 13-inch model with the M1 chip, and an impressive up to 15x faster for users not yet on Apple silicon. Working with Excel spreadsheets sees a speed boost of up to 35% compared to the 13-inch model with the M1 chip, and up to 3x faster for users not yet on Apple silicon. Additionally, video editing in Final Cut Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch model with the M1 chip, and a remarkable up to 13x faster for users not yet on Apple silicon.

When compared to a PC laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, the MacBook Air with M3 demonstrates up to 2x faster performance, achieves up to 50% faster web browsing, and delivers up to 40% longer battery life. These advancements make the 13-inch M3 device an appealing choice for users seeking enhanced efficiency and productivity across various tasks.

Overall, the Apple MacBook Air M3 model combines speed, graphics excellence, and enhanced gaming experience, making it a top choice for M1 and older Macbook Air device users seeking a performance boost and extended battery life.

Why Should You Pick M3 over M2?

The latest MacBook Air M3, though sharing many features with its predecessor M2, brings notable upgrades that might influence your decision to upgrade.

The primary enhancement in the latest MacBook Air models is the most powerful M3 chip. In benchmark tests, M3 outperforms the M2 by approximately 17% in single-core tasks and 21% in multi-core tasks. In GPU performance, the M3 showcases a 15% improvement over the M2.

Although both the ‌‌M2‌‌ and M3 feature a 16-core Neural Engine, the M3 distinguishes itself through the adoption of a more advanced ‌‌3nm‌‌ fabrication process. This technological upgrade enhances the efficiency of executing machine learning and AI tasks on the M3 MacBook Air. Additionally, while both chips maintain up to 24GB of unified memory, the M3 leverages the new fabrication process to achieve more efficient utilization of memory bandwidth, contributing to overall improved performance and responsiveness.

Another noteworthy distinction between the M2 and M3 chips lies in their energy efficiency, attributed to the adoption of the ‌3nm‌‌ fabrication process. This advanced process enables the M3 to achieve higher levels of performance without experiencing a corresponding increase in power consumption.

As a result, the MacBook Air with M3 chip stands out for its ability to deliver enhanced performance while maintaining a balance between power efficiency and overall energy consumption.

A notable and unexpected feature in the MacBook Air M3, potentially influencing purchasing decisions for both M2 and M1 users, is its support for multiple monitors, even with the display closed. Addressing a significant complaint from previous MacBook Air users, this change is particularly significant. The ability to connect to two external monitors is a positive change for users needing more screen space.

Another compelling reason to upgrade to the MacBook Air M3 is its support for Wi-Fi 6E, which provides speeds up to 2x faster than Wi-Fi 6 in the MacBook Air with the M2 chip.

Price of Macbook Air M3 vs M2

The pricing strategy for the MacBook Air M3 models adds to their allure, even with a slightly higher cost compared to the M2 model. Following the launch of the MacBook Air M3, the price of the M2 MacBook Air has been reduced to $999.

In India, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 is priced at INR 114,900 (INR 104,900 for education), while the 15‑inch starts at INR 134,900 (INR 124,900 for education). In comparison, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 now starts at INR 99,900 (INR 89,900 for education). Both variants are available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey.

When GST of 18% is excluded for both M2 and M3 MacBook Air models in India, the price of the M3 13-inch becomes INR 94,218, while the M2 13-inch is priced at INR 81,918. This represents a difference of only Rs 12,300, which may be perceived as relatively small for individuals committed to Apple’s ecosystem and who appreciate the quality and features offered by MacBook devices.

Final Thoughts

Apple M3 MacBook Air stands out as the best choice for users stuck with older Air models, such as the M1 or Intel-based versions, or those who eagerly want to join the Apple ecosystem for the first time. The impressive array of features and specifications of the M3 MacBook Air provides ample reasons to favour it over the M2 model.

Additionally, if you intend to purchase a new MacBook Air with a larger screen of 15.3-inch, then the latest M3 model becomes the sole option as the ‌M2‌ 15.3-inch machine has now discontinued.