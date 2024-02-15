Apple Vision Pro Meets Reality: Early Adopters Returning Within Just 14 Days

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is renowned for the top-notch quality and innovation of its products, be they iPhones, Mac devices, or Apple Watches. However, the same can’t be said for Vision Pro, the mixed reality headset. Despite initial excitement, a noteworthy number of Apple Vision Pro buyers are opting to return their $3,500 headsets just as the 14-day return window closes.

Social media is abuzz with complaints about Apple’s VR device, highlighting comfort and usability issues as key reasons for dissatisfaction. Among those returning the Apple Vision Pro headsets are prominent figures such as leading device reviewers and influential tech personalities.

It is important to note that Vision Pro marks Apple’s first significant foray into a new product category since the debut of the Apple Watch in 2015.

Apple Vision Pro Faces Critical Backlash

Comfort emerges as the most predominant issue, leading to an influx of returns for the Apple Vision Pro headset. Numerous users cite headaches and motion sickness as the primary reasons for their dissatisfaction. The weight, particularly the front-loaded design of the device, compounds the discomfort experienced by Vision Pro users. Prominent tech figure Parker Ortolani, serving as The Verge’s product manager, goes beyond typical discomfort, expressing concern about the device causing a burst blood vessel in his eye.

Matthew Cassinelli, an independent content creator, also shared a similar sentiment, noting redness in his eyes after using the Vision Pro. The collective feedback highlights a critical challenge for Apple in ensuring the comfort and well-being of users with their latest headset offering.

A user on Threads mentioned feeling dizzy while looking at Figma screens, expressing that the device wasn’t suitable for their work. Another engineer on the social media platform X conveyed disappointment, stating that the coding experience failed to meet expectations, and focusing issues led to headaches.

Comfort Challenges: A One-Size-Fits-All Quandary?

A prevailing issue in the wearable technology sector is the widespread adoption of a “one-size-fits-all” approach, significantly impacting users’ comfort. Apple Vision Pro users have highlighted concerns such as unsuitable strap designs, uneven weight distribution, and compatibility issues with individual facial features as critical shortcomings.

However, creating a wearable device tailored to every human body proves to be a formidable challenge and appears unattainable, especially when considering the unique facial characteristics of each individual. This complexity becomes pronounced when attempting to scale wearable production for the mass market. Regrettably, achieving universal comfort becomes a casualty in the process, affecting individuals disproportionately. It is not possible for tech companies to make more than 3-4 sizes for wearable devices.

Beyond Hardware: Productivity Concerns Surface

Apart from hardware concerns, a prevalent issue with the Apple Vision Pro is the perceived lack of productivity applications relative to its cost.

As one Reddit user succinctly put it, “If I’m not using this for productivity, and if I don’t love it for entertainment, and if there aren’t enough games to play on it – I just can’t justify keeping it.”

Carter Gibson, a senior manager responsible for community management and moderation at Google, highlighted the considerable challenges associated with multitasking between different ‘windows’ and managing files on the Apple Vision Pro. He identified these issues as critical factors that could potentially disrupt productivity. Gibson also noted that there is a noteworthy limitation in file type support on the Vision Pro. Additionally, he expressed doubts about the energy efficiency of creating a presentation slide on the Vision Pro compared to the traditional method involving a mouse and keyboard.

Gibson’s observations draw attention to specific usability concerns affecting the practical functionality of the Apple Vision Pro.

In A Nutshell

Apple is not alone in facing issues with its Vision Pro device, and these complaints shouldn’t necessarily be seen as a sign of Apple’s neglect in developing it. The broader context suggests that AR/VR headsets, whether from Apple, Facebook, or other companies, have not yet reached a level of maturity suitable for prolonged use. This is evident from several reports of VR headset users experiencing dry eyes and redness over the years.

However, one can’t deny that Apple’s Vision Pro is the world’s most expensive and innovative VR headset. Therefore, the issues raised by early users can’t be overlooked. Determining the impact of this vocal subset of early adopters on the future sales of the Apple Vision Pro remains uncertain. Surprisingly, many dissatisfied users who intend to return the device also express openness to trying a second-generation Vision Pro. Have you had the chance to experience the Apple Vision Pro? If so, share your experience with us in the comment section below!