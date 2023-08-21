Tesla has officially disclosed that a data breach uncovered in May had a more significant impact than initially reported, affecting over 75,700 individuals. The breach, caused by former employees who inappropriately shared confidential data with German media outlet Handelsblatt, exposed personal information, including social security numbers. This incident highlights concerns about data security within the company and the potential risks associated with employee misconduct.

The compromised data encompassed a range of sensitive details such as names, contact information, and employment-related records linked to current and former Tesla employees. The affected individuals are now being offered credit monitoring and identity protection services as a precautionary measure.

The data breach came to public attention when Handelsblatt reported receiving 100 GB of confidential Tesla data from a whistleblower. The leak, termed ‘Tesla Files,’ contained information on more than 100,000 current and former employees, customer bank details, production secrets, and customer complaints related to driver assistance systems. While Handelsblatt confirmed it had no intention to publish the provided personal data, the incident raises significant questions about Tesla’s data security practices.

Regarding the potential misuse of the exposed data, the circumstances surrounding the breach suggest a lower risk. However, Tesla has blamed and responded with legal action against the former employees responsible for the data breach. This includes obtaining court orders to prevent further use, access, or dissemination of the data, subject to criminal penalties.

Tesla’s recent data breach is not the first incident of its kind involving the company. Tesla has faced several data breach incidents in the past, highlighting ongoing concerns about the security of its digital infrastructure.

One notable data breach occurred in 2020 when a hacker infiltrated Tesla’s internal network and gained access to sensitive company information. The hacker tried to leverage this access to initiate a ransomware attack, seeking a substantial payment to prevent the release of Tesla’s data. In response, Tesla’s cybersecurity team swiftly addressed the breach and prevented any data from being compromised.

These incidents underscore the persistent challenges Tesla faces in safeguarding its digital assets and sensitive information. While the company has made strides in enhancing its cybersecurity measures, the recent breach and past breaches demonstrate the need for ongoing vigilance and investment in data protection.

