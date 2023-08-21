DATE 2023: Unleashing the Power of Tech for a Thriving India

In 2013, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid down a visionary equation: “IT+IT=IT; Indian talent + Information technology = India Tomorrow.” Fast forward to the present, his call for seizing the golden opportunities of our era reverberates stronger than ever. In alignment with the vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat and “Make in India,” global tech events leader Trescon, in collaboration with its Strategic Partner Cyberverse Foundation, proudly introduces the inaugural Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE).

Scheduled for November 23rd and 24th, 2023, in New Delhi, this event epitomizes India’s bold strides in technology, propelling the nation into a future driven by innovation.

Tech for Good: Unleashing India’s Potential

DATE carries the theme “Tech Reimagined: Unleashing the Power of Tech for Good,” reflecting the marriage of technology and societal impact, echoing the spirit of Prime Minister Modi’s profound words. This event transcends mere convention; it signifies a movement poised to shape an inclusive and prosperous future for India.

Mohammed Saleem, Founder & Chairman of Trescon, affirms, “In the heart of India’s digital transformation, we introduce DATE, not just as an event, but as a commitment to India’s growth story.”

Trescon’s strong ties with India’s tech community have been instrumental in its journey.

Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon, underscores this, stating, “Our roots in India run deep, and the energy of the Indian tech community has propelled us to where we are today. DATE embodies India’s technological prowess and limitless potential, resonating with the Prime Minister’s visionary words – ‘The future is driven by technology.”

Shri. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Chairman of the Advisory Board at Cyberverse Foundation, a Strategic Partner of DATE, encapsulates the vision perfectly, stating, “Cyberverse Foundation’s mission resonates deeply with the ideals of DATE. It’s about empowering India’s tech ecosystem, fostering innovation, and fortifying cybersecurity. This strategic partnership seeks to build a resilient digital future for India.”

Embracing Global Challenges, Inspiring Innovation

DATE addresses global challenges through five central themes: Future Tech Frontiers, Green Quotient, Fintech Revolution, Beyond Experience, and To Trust or Not to Trust. The event is set to feature over 100 global speakers, across 10 conference streams and 3 stages, with more than 100 exhibitors and 3,000+ attendees, delivering an immersive tech experience.

DATE enjoys support from prominent Indian organizations, including the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE), Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Government of Telangana, GESIA IT Association, Gujarat, and Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI). International organizations such as UAE’s DIFC Innovation Hub, Indonesia’s KORIKA, Oman IT Society, and Intaj Jordan are also partners in this transformative endeavor.

DATE 2023 is not just an event; it’s a resounding declaration of India’s technological prowess, a commitment to innovation, and a testament to the transformative power of technology for a brighter future.

For further details and to be part of DATE, visit the website.