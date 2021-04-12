Choosing The Best Quality CBD Products Is Tricky!

Finding CBD products for sale is no longer as difficult as it once was. In recent years there has been a growing interest in CBD and how it can be used to manage health conditions and improve overall health. This has meant that CBD products are no longer considered niche product.

CBD products can be found in almost every pharmacy, health food store, supermarket, as well as from a wide range of online retailers. Having so much choice is always a positive. A growing number of CBD-focused brands means that customers can find higher quality products. Additionally, CBD products come in many different forms, including tinctures, capsules, edibles, and topicals.

Of course, with so many different brands and types of CBD products available, it is not always easy to spot the very best quality products. To help you get started on your CBD journey, here are five top tips that will help you find high-quality CBD products on the market.

#1 Not All CBD Is the Same

Not all of the CBD that you find within CBD products is the same. Formulas can vary both in terms of quality and effects. There are three different terms used to describe CBD on labeling products: isolate, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum.

These terms refer to the types of cannabinoids that can be found within specific products. Isolate provides pure CBD, while full-spectrum contains all of the cannabinoids from within the plant. Broads-spectrum sits between the two other options offering all of the cannabinoids found in hemp, except THC.

Before purchasing CBD products, it is worth researching the main differences between full-spectrum and isolates CBD. Both options have pros and cons, causing an ongoing debate about which one is better. However, preference often depends on your individual needs and wants.

Another thing to consider in regards to CBD is where the hemp is sourced from. Not all plants are grown in the same way, and not all companies extract CBD using the same methods. When purchasing CBD products in Europe, look out for the term ‘EU certified hemp’ as this indicates that it has met a good standard of quality.

#2 Choosing the Right Type of Products

There are many different options available when shopping for CBD, ranging from CBD oil drops to CBD infused gummies. Finding which products work best for you can take a little trial and error. CBD supplements work best when used regularly, so it is essential to find products that fit into your daily schedule.

Not all CBD products produce the same effects at the same rate or in the same way. Choosing products to match their intended purpose is also important. For example, CBD topicals are great for treating muscle and joint pain as they can be applied directly to the problematic area and can work quickly. In comparison, CBD edibles or capsules may be more useful at reducing anxiety.

#3 Check Lab Reports and Reviews

Most CBD brands provide full lab reports for all of their products. If a brand hides these reports or does not offer access to them, it could be a sign of poor quality.

Lab reports should offer a complete cannabinoid and compound breakdown for a particular product. Lab testing also checks for consistent potency, and so are something that reputable brands tend to carry out on every single batch. Reading reviews can also help indicate the quality and the expected experience of a product.

#4 Different CBD Concentrations

The strength of a CBD product is another essential factor determining its overall effectiveness. Choosing a product that contains too little CBD could result in minimal effects. Equally, too much CBD at one time can be overwhelming for the body.

It’s often recommended to choose brands that offer a range of CBD concentrations for their products. This provides you with more flexibility and it also shows that the brand understands the importance of tailoring individual products to each customer.

#5 Natural Vs. Artificial Ingredients

The ingredient list of a CBD product can reveal a lot about its quality.

Higher quality products tend to be made with natural, organic ingredients whenever possible. In contrast, products with long ingredient lists, artificial flavouring, and colourings should be viewed cautiously. Customers should at the least research the ingredients they aren’t familiar with.