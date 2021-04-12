BriefTechnology
Updated:

As Bitcoin Becomes Out of Reach, Ethereum Attracting More Eyeballs Now!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
8
0

Must Read

BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many students are...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Jio Buying Spectrum From Rival Bharati Airtel Is A Win-Win Deal

In what can only be called an unlikely deal between two rivals, Reliance Jio will be acquiring some spectrum...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

After Amazon, Flipkart To Introduce EVs In Last-Mile Delivery: Partners With Mahindra Logistics!

The electric vehicle wave is taking over India in full swing and Flipkart is the latest entrant in the...
Read more

From bigwigs such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussing crypto on Twitter to non-fungible token aka NFTs coming into existence, the popularity of digital currencies skyrocketed during the last 12 months. Bitcoin made the most of it and its price peaked to a new height – over $60,000 apiece.

With such a massive jump in its price, Bitcoin has become out of reach for most traders and crypto investors. Now, to better understand which cryptocurrencies, other than Bitcoin, are garnering the most amount of consumer attention, a firm called Total Processing analysed the views on crypto-centric videos data on Youtube and discovered some unique insights.

According to Total Processing’s data, the smart contract cryptocurrency Ethereum captured the most number of Youtube views in the last 12 months. Ethereum aka ETH related videos, attracted 231 million views on Youtube, after which bitcoin aka BTC came in at the second spot with 199.9 million views.

Advertisements

Both ETH and BTC combined attracted the lion’s share of eyeballs on the popular video-sharing platform as they get 4x times more views than Chainlink aka LINK, which reached 45.7 million views since April 2020 and grabbed the 3rd spot. After LINK, the fourth position is being held by Cardano aka ADA, which acquired 43 million views.

Total Processing believes that while the mainstream media is definitely a reckoning force and plays a big role in cryptocurrencies, Youtube’s role is just as significant. This is quite true as another recent survey report revealed how the Google-owned video sharing platform has become U.S’s most popular social media platform in 2021.

Behind the crypto coin Cardano (ADA), XRP related videos garnered close to 38.5 million views on Youtube through the year, which is followed by Litecoin aka LTC at 27.5 million views, Uniswap aka UNI at 27.3 million views, Binance coin aka BNB at 25.4 million views, Tether aka USDT at 22.8 million views and Polkadot aka DOT which managed to capture 18.8 million views during the last 12 months.

In order to conduct the study, Total Processing looked at the top 10 crypto assets and Processing and scraped the views of a whopping 10,000 videos on Youtube. The firm noted that the channels which actively discuss cryptocurrencies saw a considerable amount of success in 12 months and also impacted the price of the coins.

For instance, the channel JRNY Crypto published a video wherein he explained which altcoins he would buy and that in turn led the price of stormx to increase by a whopping 189.68% in seven days.

Advertisements

All in all, it is well understood that the conversation surrounding cryptocurrencies has expanded far beyond only Bitcoin. All thanks to crypto enthusiasts who are spreading the word about it on platforms such as Youtube, where everyone, including both amateur and serious investors, can freely consume their content. As Bitcoin trading price is constantly going up and showing no sign of another crash, especially after the recent investment of $1.5 billion by Tesla, people are visualising a promising future of the cryptocurrency market and actively turning towards other cryptocurrencies, such as Etherium, which are still in reach.

Do you also consume crypto-related content on social media channels? Let us known in the comments down below. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleThese Entrepreneurs Built Their Fortune Only After Investors Rejected Them, Again and Again
Next articleChoosing The Best Quality CBD Products Is Tricky!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Choosing The Best Quality CBD Products Is Tricky!

Finding CBD products for sale is no longer as difficult as it once was. In recent years there has...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Youtube Is More Popular Social Platform Than Facebook: Video is The Future Of Content [STUDY]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In 2021, Youtube has emerged as the most popular social media platform in the U.S, leapfrogging one step ahead of Facebook! A survey conducted between...
Read more

Youtube New Content Moderation Policies Paying Off Well: Makes The Platform More Adorable

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
At a time when regulatory bodies are calling out online platforms for their inability to moderate content and curb misinformation, Youtube is a step...
Read more

GOI Wants To Ban IP Addresses Of All Crypto Exchanges In India: Is It Foolproof?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Indian Government is stepping up its efforts to ban cryptocurrencies in India! According to a recently surfaced media report, the GOI is currently considering...
Read more

Gulf of Mistrust: 33% of Netizens Don’t Trust Any Social Media Company For Their Data Privacy [STUDY]

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Trust, arguably the currency most of value. Arguably the most difficult to build. And in today’s world, where social media is one of the primary...
Read more

Engaged in Cryptocurrency Trading Or Mining in India? Prepare To Face The Heat!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The teeter-totter between India and cryptocurrency looks set to end in heartbreak for those invested in virtual currency in one way or another. According to...
Read more

How Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Became a Vital Part of the iGaming Industry

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The recent rally in Bitcoin’s price is often attributed to institutional buying support, with many publically traded companies adding the digital asset to their...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.