Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

By Nisha Butolia
College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many students are living away from home for the first time, and in addition to adapting to an entirely new lifestyle and level of academic responsibility, they have to find a whole new group of friends. 

Sometimes, college students fall right in with the crowd they will run with for the rest of their college careers. They may find academics easy, their confidence soars, and they thrive emotionally.

Many times, however, the college experience is a big pot of stew. Some things are great, and students can’t imagine life being any less joyous, other times students are in the pits of despair because they have more work than they can handle, or they are lonely and homesick. 

Regardless of how college students are feeling on any given day, a regular routine of CBD gummies can help them get through the harder times more easily, and enjoy the good times more heartily. Verma Farms offers excellent THC free CBD gummies that can be found here

Are CBD Gummies Legal?

This comes with a bit of a complicated answer. CBD derived from hemp has been removed from the FDA’s controlled substances list, but the Food Drug and Cosmetics division subsequently stated that CBD is not intended for food, supplements, or curatives. 

This means that on the most technical level, CBD for human consumption is illegal. The FDA’s official stance, however, is that they will be focusing on penalizing brands that make specific medical claims, and not individuals using CBD. 

Adding to the Confusion

To confuse matters further, individual states can choose to create their own laws, which means that whether you can get in any sort of trouble for possessing CBD is up to the state laws. These laws are often ambiguous at best. College students should be extra careful in states where CBD laws are not clear. Most states are beginning to relax, but it is still a good idea to be aware and cautious.

Additionally, colleges and universities make their own rules regarding any sort of substance use. They must comply with state and federal laws, but they may impose some stricter rules. Some universities allow CBD while maintaining a strict ban on THC. Students should check with university administration to confirm that CBD is not restricted. 

Play it Safe

The safest and best CBD gummies for when rules are unclear are made with CBD isolate, which is 100% free of THC. Students can be discreet about their use, and they will not show up in any sort of drug testing.

How Can College Students Benefit From CBD Gummies?

CBD Gummies Can Reduce Anxiety

A myriad of sources of anxiety exists for college students. Social anxiety and test anxiety are two of the major ones that CBD can help with. CBD will not magically take the anxiety away, and it may take a couple of weeks of regular dosing for students to start really feeling the effects. 

Once they kick in, the best CBD gummies take the cloud away and give students space to breathe. 

Students should work on learning coping skills and may even want to look into any sort of counselling the university or college provides. When accompanied by even halfway decent counselling, CBD will help students feel like they are able to use their coping skills to deal with the most stressful moments.

CBD Improves Cognition

For many students, the college experience is one of chronic stress. When students are stressed for long periods of time, it can do damage to brain cells and neurons essential for efficient learning. The best CBD oil has neuroprotective properties that can help students keep a clear head and learn the challenging subjects they came to learn. 

CBD Reduces Inflammation

The stress and anxiety cycle is a tough loop to get out of. Stress causes inflammation in the system, making it difficult to think or sleep. Lack of sleep causes more inflammation and more impaired thinking, which causes more stress. And on and on it goes.

Though college students may lose sleep working on projects or studying for exams, CBD can help them fall asleep when they finally have time, ensuring a good rest until they have to get up and do it all over again. The importance of quality sleep cannot be understated in the life of a busy college student.

Bottom Line

The benefits of taking CBD are endless. People from all walks of life are looking for the best CBD gummies to fit their needs. The key is making sure CBD gummies are legal in the state and at the university where the student is attending. Once that is confirmed, students will benefit most from taking CBD in smaller doses throughout the day. They can start with 10mg twice a day and see where that takes them after about a week. Hopefully, it will open the door to better days ahead.

