BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

The Price of iPhone 12 Could Be As Less As $649

By Neeraj M
51
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

47% of Startups in India Are Left With Cash Runway Of A Month Only! [STUDY]

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has landed a lot of Indian startups and small and medium...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft To Invest In Paytm: What’s On The Cards?

Looks like India startups have suddenly become hot favourites for US tech giants. After the big announcement...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

A Tsunami of Startup Layoffs Is Coming: Employees Must Brace For Rainy Days!

The advent of the COVID-19 has impacted all kinds of businesses no matter how big or small...
Read more

Yes, you read it right; Apple is planning to take the market by the storm with the jaw-dropping price of iPhone 12.

According to the latest leak, Apple is planning to change its pricing strategy with the launch of iPhone 12 this year. If the leak lives up to the claim, the lowest variant of iPhone 12 could be price tagged with as low as $649.

John Prosser, who leaked the price of iPhone 12, also claims that Apple is gearing for the launch of 4 variants of iPhone 12 this year in a bid to address almost every segment of smartphone users, both in developed and developing markets.

Advertisements

He claims that the price of 5.7″ iPhone 12 would start from $649, while 6.1″ iPhone 12 would be price tagged at $749. The Pro version of iPhone 12 would be slightly costly as it would start from $999. The price of iPhone 12 with 6.1″ display would start from $999 while the iPhone Pro with a bigger screen – 6.7″ – would cost $1,099 to customers.

Price of iPhone 12: Credibility?

So, what made us pay attention to the leak of John Prosser specifically, especially when the internet is buzzed with many other rumours and leaks about iPhone 11? It’s his credible history with Apple products!

Prosser made similar claims in the past about Apple MacBook Air, iPad Pro and iPhone SE, which proved accurate.

Besides the price of iPhone 12, there was no more information about the specification of the upcoming iPhone 12. Apple introduces a new iPhone series every year in late August or early September. As the beginning of 2020 has not gone well for most of the device manufacturers due to the lockdown in all the major markets, companies would be pushing hard and leave no stone unturned to boost their sales in the second half of 2020.

Advertisements

The recently launched iPhone SE 2020 indicates Apple’s strategy for the year 2020. iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone Apple has launched ever. With a price tag of $399, iPhone SE is already making heads turn.

The saturated homegrown market, Increasing competition in China – the largest market for Apple outside the US – and the lukewarm response to iPhone in India – the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market – has apparently forced Tim Cook and team to revisit their iPhone pricing strategy.

While Apple has stopped reporting the number of iPhone sales officially, various research firms data indicate that Apple is struggling to keep the sales of iPhone increasing. The iPhone shipment in Q1 2020 declined negligible 0.4%. However, due to the increased selling price of iPhone, the company is reporting impressive YoY growth in iPhone revenue with each passing quarter.

As the world is in the grip of pandemic Coronavirus, experts believe that the impact of it would be far-reaching. Almost every industry would be affected and there would be significant changes ion the buying preferences of customers. The dent has started appearing on worldwide smartphone industry as the worldwide smartphone shipments declined by 11.7%, to 275 million devices in Q1 2020.

Smartphone OEMs, like Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo and others, have started bracing for the impact. Apple is no exception is here. Instead of decreasing the price of their latest iPhone, introducing a low-cost variant of an upcoming model makes a perfect business sense during this testing time.

While there is no official word from Apple on the price of iPhone 12 – or about the specification of iPhone 12 – yet, it would be interesting to see if Apple decides to takes hit on its margin in bid to reach hands or prefer to stay elite with luxurious pricing strategy.

Previous articleCan CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?
Next articleGlobal Smartphone Shipments by Quarter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Q1 2020: Samsung, Apple, Huawei Failed To Impress

The worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1 2020 decreased to 275.8 million units, posting a record decline of...
Read more
Brief

The Price of iPhone 12 Could Be As Less As $649

Neeraj M - 0
Yes, you read it right; Apple is planning to take the market by the storm with the jaw-dropping price of iPhone 12....
Read more
Brief

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

Nisha Butolia - 0
College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many students are living away from...
Read more
Brief

The World’s First Digital Currency Will Put China Into The Driving Seat!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
China has now been reported to be working to become the first nation which will be implementing a total central-bank digital currency...
Read more
Brief

TikTok’s Growth In India: 611 Million Downloads And Counting!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The number of TikTok users in India is increasing at a much faster pace than anyone has ever imagined. In fact, arch-rival...
Read more
Brief

Coronavirus Tracking App: The Test Version From Apple And Google Is Out!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Coronavirus tracking app people need the most at unprecedented testing time. Companies are leaving no stone unturned to make anything that...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Q1 2020: Samsung, Apple, Huawei Failed To Impress

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1 2020 decreased to 275.8 million units, posting a record decline of 11.7% YoY. The damages due...
Read more

iPhone SE 2: The Cheapest iPhone Beats The Most Expensive Android Phone

Apple Vaibhav - 1
People around the world have been waiting for iPhone SE 2 for a long time. Unfortunately, due to the widespread outbreak of...
Read more

Apple Ring: Command Nearby Devices By Gesture Control

Brief Vaibhav - 0
People have imagined getting cool electronic rings every time they see a James Bond movie. However, it seems that these Scifi rings...
Read more

Should Apple Take Advantage Of Disney’s Stock Crash And Acquire It?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Covid-19 outbreak caused Disney’s stock to fall below $100 for the first time in the last one and a half year...
Read more

Apple iPhone 9 Launch: Not The Date, The Price That Could Turn Heads!

Apple Vaibhav - 0
The much-awaited launch of iPhone 9, aka iPhone SE 2, could take place on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Apple...
Read more

Apple Is Aware Of The Serious Bug in iPhone, But Don’t Want to Talk About It!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Off late, the issues with Apple iPhone has been only increasing. Most of the time Tim Cook and Team is quick to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.