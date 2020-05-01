The Price of iPhone 12 Could Be As Less As $649

Yes, you read it right; Apple is planning to take the market by the storm with the jaw-dropping price of iPhone 12.

According to the latest leak, Apple is planning to change its pricing strategy with the launch of iPhone 12 this year. If the leak lives up to the claim, the lowest variant of iPhone 12 could be price tagged with as low as $649.

John Prosser, who leaked the price of iPhone 12, also claims that Apple is gearing for the launch of 4 variants of iPhone 12 this year in a bid to address almost every segment of smartphone users, both in developed and developing markets.

He claims that the price of 5.7″ iPhone 12 would start from $649, while 6.1″ iPhone 12 would be price tagged at $749. The Pro version of iPhone 12 would be slightly costly as it would start from $999. The price of iPhone 12 with 6.1″ display would start from $999 while the iPhone Pro with a bigger screen – 6.7″ – would cost $1,099 to customers.

Price of iPhone 12: Credibility?

So, what made us pay attention to the leak of John Prosser specifically, especially when the internet is buzzed with many other rumours and leaks about iPhone 11? It’s his credible history with Apple products!

Prosser made similar claims in the past about Apple MacBook Air, iPad Pro and iPhone SE, which proved accurate.

Besides the price of iPhone 12, there was no more information about the specification of the upcoming iPhone 12. Apple introduces a new iPhone series every year in late August or early September. As the beginning of 2020 has not gone well for most of the device manufacturers due to the lockdown in all the major markets, companies would be pushing hard and leave no stone unturned to boost their sales in the second half of 2020.

The recently launched iPhone SE 2020 indicates Apple’s strategy for the year 2020. iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone Apple has launched ever. With a price tag of $399, iPhone SE is already making heads turn.

The saturated homegrown market, Increasing competition in China – the largest market for Apple outside the US – and the lukewarm response to iPhone in India – the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market – has apparently forced Tim Cook and team to revisit their iPhone pricing strategy.

While Apple has stopped reporting the number of iPhone sales officially, various research firms data indicate that Apple is struggling to keep the sales of iPhone increasing. The iPhone shipment in Q1 2020 declined negligible 0.4%. However, due to the increased selling price of iPhone, the company is reporting impressive YoY growth in iPhone revenue with each passing quarter.

As the world is in the grip of pandemic Coronavirus, experts believe that the impact of it would be far-reaching. Almost every industry would be affected and there would be significant changes ion the buying preferences of customers. The dent has started appearing on worldwide smartphone industry as the worldwide smartphone shipments declined by 11.7%, to 275 million devices in Q1 2020.

Smartphone OEMs, like Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo and others, have started bracing for the impact. Apple is no exception is here. Instead of decreasing the price of their latest iPhone, introducing a low-cost variant of an upcoming model makes a perfect business sense during this testing time.

While there is no official word from Apple on the price of iPhone 12 – or about the specification of iPhone 12 – yet, it would be interesting to see if Apple decides to takes hit on its margin in bid to reach hands or prefer to stay elite with luxurious pricing strategy.