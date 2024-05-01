Instagram Prioritizes Quality Over Quantity: New Updates Open Doors for Original Content Creators

In the dynamic world of social media, where content reigns supreme, Instagram stands as one of the prominent platforms for creators to showcase their talents and connect with audiences worldwide. However, the landscape hasn’t always been fair, with larger accounts often enjoying disproportionate reach and engagement compared to smaller, original content creators. Interestingly, Instagram has recognised the necessity for change.

Meta-owned Instagram has announced a series of updates aimed at providing every creator with an equal opportunity to break through to new audiences. These forthcoming changes mark a significant shift in how content is ranked and recommended on the platform, promising a more inclusive and diverse experience for all.

1. Empowering Smaller Creators

On most social media platforms, smaller creators often struggle to gain recognition compared to their larger counterparts despite sharing exceptional original content. However, Instagram has taken a meaningful step in addressing this issue by updating its ranking algorithm. This update will prioritize smaller creators and their original content on the platform. This means that every eligible piece of content, regardless of the creator’s follower count, will be able to garner significant attention from its intended audience.

As engagement with the content increases, Instagram will gradually expand its visibility, showcasing top-performing reels to broader audiences over time. These changes will be rolled out on the Instagram platform in the coming months.

2. Rewarding Originality

Creating original content is no easy feat, and those who invest their time and creativity deserve recognition. To ensure that original creators receive proper credit and distribution, Instagram is implementing two key updates.

Firstly, identical reposted content will be replaced by the original one in the recommendations. This means that creators will receive the visibility they deserve, as their content will be prioritized over duplicates.

Secondly, reposted content will be labelled with a link to the original creator, ensuring that followers of the account reposting it are aware of the content’s true origin.

It’s important to note that Instagram will refrain from replacing content if, for example, a reel video is heavily edited to become a meme or a parody compilation, or if it’s remixed with a new voiceover. Interestingly, the edited version of an Instagram Reel will remain unchanged. This is particularly encouraging for creative individuals adept at using editing tools to enhance the appeal of their videos.

3. Crackdown on Content Aggregators

Content aggregators, beware! Instagram is cracking down on accounts that repeatedly repost content without adding significant value. These aggregators, which often prioritize quantity over quality (posting 10 or more times in the last 30 days), will no longer be eligible for recommendations on the platform. However, these accounts can regain eligibility for recommendations after 30 days, provided they abstain from posting unoriginal content. Users can check their eligibility through the account status feature.

In a Nutshell

With new changes to its platform, Instagram provides a refresher on its guidelines, which outline the types of content eligible for recommendation. From sensitive topics to false or misleading information, the platform is committed to upholding a high standard for recommended content, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for users of all ages.

In addition, the new updates on Instagram present a significant opportunity for all content creators, especially smaller ones, to amplify their influence. With the platform prioritizing original content, creators can expect increased visibility and potential discovery by users who don’t already follow them.