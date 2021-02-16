BriefInternet
Why Link Building Is Essential for The Success Of SEO Strategy

By Aarzu Khan
The SEO industry continuously changes faster than we can imagine. Every year, online marketers develop fresh strategies, focusing their attention on every new trend to stay abreast with the latest. One of the most crucial SEO strategies is obtaining backlinks from reputable websites, recognised as authorities in their specific industries. These backlinks are acknowledged as vital by any professional link agency for any website’s performance.

Backlinks happen whenever a website links to another. When a backlink is added, it is an endorsement from another site. The more backlinks acquired from authority sites, the more a website is recognised as a high-quality site, and the higher the rankings it enjoys from search engines like Google. 

Just like Meta Description, which is found to be more important than Title, backlinks are often ignored by many Webmasters and brands.

Below are some of the reasons why link building is important for SEO.

sends signals of the quality content

Backlinks send signals to Google and other search engines. When an authority site links to a website, search engines recognise that this site has the authority, and acknowledged by others as trustworthy and deserves links from others. By linking to another website, users know that they are getting accurate information from quality content provided by a reliable site.

For Google and other search engines, the website earns the right to rank high on search engine results because of the benefits they provide for users. Crawlers are used by search engines to index websites, based on the number of backlinks they have. Search engines give credit to endorsements from other reputable websites.

Generates more Organic traffic 

Apart from the traffic that the website generates, backlinks offer opportunities for more traffic coming from the authority site where the link comes from. Users are aware that the endorsed site can provide them with additional information they need and can trust. More traffic relates to more business. Users stay on the page longer, more interested in its content and products. Because they know that they can trust this site, they are also interested in what it can provide for them.

Effective in brand promotion

While a website may offer users with quality content, many more would not know about the site unless they are directed to it. Links coming from authority sites allow a website to rank higher on SERPS, providing them with an effective way of promoting their specific brand.

Social media networks are indeed effective in promoting a company and its products or services. However, links boost their promotional strategy even more. For as long as links are properly utilised, a brand can be recognised, and a business can expect more traffic, conversions, and sales.

It is quite clear that links are an essential part of SEO. Endorsements from authority sites help a business build up their reputation and trustworthiness to users. Thus, it is in the company’s best interest to utilise backlinks from other websites. The other factors that you must pay attention o in a bid to gain a higher ranking on Google are also listed here if you wish to have a quick look at it.

Google and other search engines rank these websites higher because of their quality content and relevance to online users. The higher the ranking on search results, the higher the chances of success.

