The internet is flooded with articles that claim to put out top SEO tools to boost search ranking, but barely a few of them live up to the expectations of readers. So, how does this list differ from those useless run-of-the-mill articles? Trust me, there is no definite way to prove that. But, I suggest, you must ask the same question to yourself once again by the time you finish reading this article. The answer will surprise you!

Did you know that 80 percent of searches conducted with a local intent yield results?

As of March 2022, 79.27 lakh companies had registered on the MSMEs portal, with 3.50 lakh of them being small businesses. Now the question arises, as more businesses go digital, how will you outperform your competitors?

The answer lies in local SEO tools.

Local SEO is becoming increasingly important in modern small businesses. The demand for local SEO services is increasing day by day. With the help of them, you can reach your target audience and increase your brand’s online presence. This will increase the number of leads you generate and therefore boost sales, resulting in increased revenue.

Furthermore, there are local SEO tools for search ranking that can provide valuable insight into your business as well as keywords to target your audience. These analytics can be used to monitor, strategize, and manage the entire process.

In this article, we will discuss the eight best value-for-money local SEO tools to boost search ranking and will also help you increase organic traffic which will eventually result in increased sales.

So, let’s get started!

After careful screening – customers feedback, increasing adoption of these tools, increasing demand, features, etc – more than 40 top local SEO tools that promise to boost Google search ranking, I have filtered these eight top SEO tools that would definitely live up to your expectations.

Ubersuggest

If you want to stay in the market as a company, you must maintain your online presence, which the right keyword strategy can help you with. However, how will you find high-ranking targeted keywords for your business?

You can use Ubersuggest, a free online local SEO tool, owned by Neil Patel, that will help you generate keyword ideas for reaching your target audience. It’s similar to Buzzsumo.

What’s more, you can use this tool to generate keyword ideas for various categories such as related, comparison, questions, and prepositions.

So, regardless of the type of content you are working on, it is ideal for all.

Pricing: Free

Moz Local

For a decade, Moz Local has been a powerful and perhaps the most well-known tool in the list of local SEO tools, assisting you in increasing your online presence and monitoring your brand reputation.

Here is a list of potential features for this tool:

Listing Management and Synchronization: With this feature, you can manage your business listings on various platforms such as Google and Facebook, as well as actively and automatically sync those listings.

With this feature, you can manage your business listings on various platforms such as Google and Facebook, as well as actively and automatically sync those listings. Managing Reviews Effectively: Google reviews have been a powerful tool for attracting customers’ attention. With this tool, you can respond to and monitor reviews across multiple sites while also retaining customers.

Google reviews have been a powerful tool for attracting customers’ attention. With this tool, you can respond to and monitor reviews across multiple sites while also retaining customers. Updating Profiles and Offerings is Simple: The Moz Local tool will allow you to update your profiles from a single location, in this case, the dashboard, while also keeping your customers updated and engaged.

Pricing: It is a paid tool.

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is another excellent local SEO tool on our list. It is a powerful tool that can assist you by providing a wide range of data such as how visitors interact with your website, providing brief information about each webpage, identifying trends, visualizing them, monitoring the status, and finally assisting you in generating reports.

Furthermore, the tool lets you save profiles for multiple websites from a single dashboard and monitor default or custom metrics for each website. Tracking categories include a content overview, keyword targeting, website traffic, visitor engagement, and others.

Pricing: Free

BrightLocal

BrightLocal is an all-in-one local SEO management tool that provides features that will assist you in ranking high in Google SERPs, building your online reputation, and generating more leads.

It is a resource for local SEO features. Let’s get to know them:

It outperforms the traditional ranking method. It examines the entire picture of local listings to identify the best opportunities and deliver solutions in the most efficient manner possible.

It audits every aspect of local SEO, reports issues, and provides automated solutions to fix those issues, allowing you to perform better in Google local search results.

Compile the entire status of your report in a stylish and personalized manner.

Create reviews, monitor them, and capture the attention of more and more customers.

Uses powerful citation tools to increase your search visibility.

Pricing: It comes with a 14-days free trial plan. After that, you can upgrade to its premium plans.

SEMRush

SEMRush is another powerful SEO tool that can significantly improve your local listings in Google results. It conducts a thorough investigation into your competitors’ keyword usage, tracks your performance, runs a thorough audit, and finds and fixes bugs.

Many digital marketing agencies and other major corporations, including Amazon, Forbes, Apple, and others, are using this tool to improve their strategies and see results.

It contributes significantly to the content marketing industry and assists businesses in increasing their online visibility and developing strong relationships with their target audience.

Pricing: Its premium plan

Whitespark

Whitespark has now been established as a well-known local SEO company that offers a suite of tools, services, and resources to help you rank higher in local search results. Through their tools, you’ll show up locally in search results, earn citations, and earn reviews to gain more customers.

The company provides you with a mix of free and paid tools to help you succeed with local SEO. Listed below are its paid tools:

Local Rank Tracker: Get your company’s search engine rankings on Google and Bing for all local searches, including maps and organic results.

Get your company’s search engine rankings on Google and Bing for all local searches, including maps and organic results. Reputation Builder: It assists you in building your brand’s reputation online by increasing customer reviews and feedback while keeping you at ease.

It assists you in building your brand’s reputation online by increasing customer reviews and feedback while keeping you at ease. Local Citation Finder: The Local Citation Finder assists you in locating citations that are important to your Google local ranking.

Pricing: Although there is no pricing information on their website, if you are interested in their services, you can give them a call.

Synup

Synup enables businesses to establish a strong digital presence in their communities by harnessing the power of local marketing. It optimizes customer experiences across all digital channels, allowing customers to find, choose, and trust your company. They will also analyze and increase your online visibility.

Reasons to use this tool for local SEO:

It manages your company’s profiles on major platforms such as Google, Facebook, Yelp, and other premium locations.

Customize your company profiles across 35+ major publishers.

Engage in daily interactions with your customers to build a reputation online.

You can save time by automating the review response process.

Pricing: Contact to know about the pricing.

SpyFu

Trusted by a number of renowned brands like Adobe, Salesforce, and Microsoft, SpyFu is an online tool that provides competitive intelligence about your competitors’ keywords and advertising strategies, assisting marketers in improving their own performance in an online search.

Reasons to use this tool for local SEO:

Understanding and absorbing the marketing strategies of your opponents.

Well-researched keywords for your campaign to maximize results.

With Google Ads Advisor, you can gain insights, identify missed opportunities, and use them to improve your performance.

Advisor, you can gain insights, identify missed opportunities, and use them to improve your performance. Create numerous projects to organize keywords and subscribe to alert notifications to stay up to date.

Pricing: For pricing, contact them.

