SEO Secret: Meta Description Drives More Clicks Than Title, Reveals Study!

If you are a digital marketer in 2020 or someone who takes a keen interest in consumer behaviour, you’d be shocked with what a recent study about SERP (Search Engine Results Pages) came up with.

It’s a no brainer that marketers are constantly trying to decipher the latest algorithm changes, figuring out and testing new copies for headlines and tweaking various other minuscule things to try and bring more traffic to their pages. But what if you were told you’ve been thinking about it the wrong way all this time? Let’s find out why and how.

As the competition amid various brands and companies increase day in and day out, marketers have been doubling down on their efforts of using Search Engine Optimisation or best practices of SEO to increase their visibility organically in the Google search results. But more often than not they forget to take into account common consumer behaviour insights, to begin with, as they have trained themselves to think like marketers first and consumers later.

This recent study shows some interesting insights that should most definitely be taken into account in a marketer’s SEO practices. It’s been found that when looking for a particular solution, a consumers prioritises a brand he or she knows of or is familiar with, to begin with over those that they do not know of even if they rank really high in the search results. From this, we can most certainly derive that marketers should start looking at the bigger picture and give serious thought to brand building and not chase various marketing metrics blindly hoping that achieving them would give them the edge required to beat their competition.

A sample size of over 500 respondents, aged 25-60 was taken into account for this particular study which provides some crucial audience insights.

Another major finding from the study says that consumers or audiences are more likely to click on a result based on the description or what they refer to ‘meta-data’ rather than the headline or the title. Marketers often put a lot of emphasis on nailing down the perfect headline by using the correct keywords, split testing all possibilities or sometimes even resorting to clickbaity titles. It’s high time that they should rethink about this and start putting emphasis on the description by making sure it serves as a short-format answer to their search query.

Another key finding from the study suggested that consumers or audiences try to find exact or the most accurate answers to their search queries which means brands and marketers need to find out the most specific problems or questions that their particular audience type or consumer searches for on a daily basis and help them find an accurate solution for it.

Our Final Thoughts on SEO

It is high time that marketers stop looking for smaller wins and focus on the bigger picture. There will always exist a possibility of their various marketing metrics going haywire due to some changes in Google’s search ranking algorithms, their advertisements failing to work and various other issues which are highly technical in nature. If a company or a marketer puts their consumer as the central focus of their marketing communications and constantly work towards building a brand around it, they might not observe any immediate spike in their immediate marketing KPIs that they would by implementing quick fixes, but would definitely win in the long run.

Google has already positioned itself as a trusted source of finding the correct information over all other major search engines out there and they would certainly prioritise marketers who are working towards making their own brands to specifically relevant, transparent and authentic with their audiences and consumers without trying to leverage minuscule algorithm changes to outrank other quality sources of information.