BriefInternet

Chrome Had More Than 500 Harmful Extensions: Users Beware!

Over 500 malicious Google Chrome extensions were hosted on the Google Chrome Store. These are meant to steal personal info or to inject malicious advertisements, popularly known as ‘malvertising’

By Abhradeep Ghosh
0
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Freshers Rejoice As Cognizant To Hire 20,000 Digitally Skilled Graduates With Eye-Popping Salary Packages

American multi-national Cognizant is gearing up to be on a hiring spree as they plan to hire...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Freshers’ Salary On The Rise In IT Companies Amid Mid-Level Layoffs

The Information Technology industry in India is recently going through some turmoil with massive mid-level layoffs taking...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

BREAKING: GSMA Calls Off MWC 2020!

Update 1: February 12, 2020 GSMA, the organisation that operates Mobile World Congress, aka...
Read more
Abhradeep Ghoshhttps://dazeinfo.com/
Marketing professional in making with a passion for acquiring knowledge in the tech and internet domain to further advance my understanding of the booming start-up culture in India.

Google is committed to providing a clean, safe and enhanced internet experience through its Chrome browser. In a bid to do so, the company has taken a step closer to make Chrome browser more adorable.

It has been reported that Google has removed more than 500 malicious Chrome extensions from its official Web Store following a two-months long investigation which was conducted by security researcher Jamila Kaya and Cisco’s Duo Security team.

Advertisements

If you are a frequent user of the Chrome Browser from the family of Google Web-Based Apps yo would most certainly be well acknowledged with what ‘chrome extensions’ are and how they function. These are small programs that can be installed into Chrome browser in order to perform a few activities quickly by a click of a button according to your requirements.

The Google Chrome extensions which are removed are found to be harmful and meant to inject malicious advertisements, popularly known as ‘malvertising’ inside the browsing session of a user who had that extension installed and activated in the Chrome browser.

The injected malicious code from the extensions was prone to get activated under some certain specific conditions after which they redirected the users to specific websites. It was observed that they were mostly affiliate links which redirected to legitimate and safe sites such as that of Dell, Macy’s, or BestBuy but in other cases, however, the destination link would take them to a malicious page like that of a malware download site or a phishing (identity theft) page.

According to the report that has surfaced on various news outlets, the extensions seemed to have been part of a larger malware operation that’s been active for at least two whole years. The research team also holds the belief that the group in charge of the orchestration of this operation might have been active since 2010.

This whole operation was first uncovered by a security researcher named Jamila Kaya during a routine threat hunting when she noticed visits to malicious sites that had a common URL pattern. She used a service named CRXcavator used for analyzing Chrome extensions and unearthed an initial cluster of extensions that run on top of a nearly identical codebase, but used various generic names, with very little and vague information about their true purpose.

Advertisements

She then went on to contact Cisco’s Duo Security Team and with the combined strength they were able to quickly fingerprint them using CRXcavator’s database and discover the entire network.

According to Duo, these first series of extensions had a total install count of more than 1.7 million Chrome users. Later with their solidifying research, Duo and Kaya later reached out to Google with their findings who were cooperative and very prompt to take action according to Kaya.

Google after conducting their own investigation found even more extensions which fit the same pattern and therefore went on to ban more than 500 of these malicious extensions from the Chrome Extensions Store. It still remains unclear what is the total strength of the people who have installed these extensions but an approximate range would be that in the millions.

Google To Deal With Malicious Threats

Google, popularly known as internet behemoth, offers a wide range of products that are used by millions of internet users worldwide. Their Chrome Web Browser is leading the global market share of web browsers by 64.92% as of October 2019.

Google has to step up to the plate in its efforts to bar such malicious extensions. The tech giant has already put a new set of user data privacy policy guidelines, requiring all extensions that handle user data to have a privacy policy, gain consent from the user, and only use the minimum required amount of permissions. They have also implemented a program which will pay out bounties to researchers who find extensions that are violating this policy, therefore, ensuring that the chances of the existence of such extensions are completely wiped out.

Previous articleState-Wise Number of Aadhaar Card Issued In India: 2019

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Chrome Had More Than 500 Harmful Extensions: Users Beware!

Google is committed to providing a clean, safe and enhanced internet experience through its Chrome browser. In...
Read more
Brief

Why Zuckerberg Endorsing A Move That Could Be Bad For Facebook!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been under the radar of several governmental institutions and privacy regulators for their overly alarming activities related to...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Warns Millions of Windows 10 Users, And It’s Scary!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Microsoft’s Windows 10 update worries seem to haven’t stopped even after they started to secretly offer Windows 10 for free. Despite Microsoft’s...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Study Reveals Indians Have Become Less Digitally Civilised Than The Previous Years!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With the coming age of digital boom in India, more and more people have been gaining access to the internet and have...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Falls Prey To Coronavirus: Cancels Global Marketing Summit 2020

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The deadly Coronavirus outbreak seems to have now become the primary cause of the cancellation of another major global business conference as...
Read more
Brief

Facebooks Dating App In Hot Water Amid Privacy Issues

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-anticipated Facebook dating app finds itself in a tough spot. Facebook had to call off the launch of their dating service...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Why Zuckerberg Endorsing A Move That Could Be Bad For Facebook!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been under the radar of several governmental institutions and privacy regulators for their overly alarming activities related to...
Read more

Microsoft Warns Millions of Windows 10 Users, And It’s Scary!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Microsoft’s Windows 10 update worries seem to haven’t stopped even after they started to secretly offer Windows 10 for free. Despite Microsoft’s...
Read more

Microsoft Study Reveals Indians Have Become Less Digitally Civilised Than The Previous Years!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With the coming age of digital boom in India, more and more people have been gaining access to the internet and have...
Read more

Facebook Falls Prey To Coronavirus: Cancels Global Marketing Summit 2020

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The deadly Coronavirus outbreak seems to have now become the primary cause of the cancellation of another major global business conference as...
Read more

Facebooks Dating App In Hot Water Amid Privacy Issues

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-anticipated Facebook dating app finds itself in a tough spot. Facebook had to call off the launch of their dating service...
Read more

End Of Privacy For Social Media And Messaging Platforms Users In India!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Soon enough major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok as well as messaging apps such as Whatsapp might have...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.