State-Wise Number of Aadhaar Card Issued In India: 2019

The UIDAI has issued a total of 121.6 crore Aadhaar cards in 37 states/union territories of India as of January 2020 - that's approximately 89.8% of the total population.

wdt_IDIndian States/UTTotal Population (Projected 2019)Numbers of Aadhaar assigned (2019)Saturation %
1Delhi18,498,19221,763,471117.65
2Haryana27,793,35128,941,133104.13
3Kerala35,461,84936,475,649102.86
4Himachal Pradesh7,384,0227,560,770102.39
5Punjab29,875,48130,355,185101.61
6Goa1,564,3491,587,012101.45
7Telangana38,919,05439,184,011100.68
8Uttarakhand11,140,56611,082,79199.48
9Chandigarh1,142,4791,131,52299.04
10Lakshadweep72,17270,37497.51
∑ = 171,851,515 ∑ = 178,151,918
More Actionable Insights

RegionIndia
SourceUIDAI
Table ID124

