State-Wise Number of Aadhaar Card Issued In India: 2019

The above table represents the state-wise number of Aadhaar assigned in India as of 2019. The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has issued a total of 121.6 crore Aadhaar cards in 37 states/union territories of India as of January 2020. That means approximately 89.8% of Indians live in those 37 states/union territories now have Aadhaar cards.

Region India Source UIDAI Table ID 124

