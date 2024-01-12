Google Introduces New Service Fee on Real-Money Gaming Apps in India: What Does it Mean?

Google has officially announced plans to expand the availability of real-money gaming apps on the Play Store, starting with India, Mexico, and Brazil in June this year. The significant development is accompanied by the introduction of service fees for subscriptions and in-app purchases associated with real-money gaming apps. The social media giant has yet to disclose specific details about the structure of service fees on real money games, its revenue share, and other policies.

Google’s decision to levy service fee on real-money gaming (RMG) apps comes at a time when India’s online real-money gaming sector is facing challenges. These challenges are primarily attributed to the recent enforcement of the Indian government’s 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) tax regime and the retrospective taxation claims from regulatory authorities.

Given these challenges, the additional service fee imposed by Google will likely intensify the financial strain on companies operating in the real-money gaming space. The cumulative impact of the 28% GST and the newly introduced service fees could have profound effects on these companies’ revenue and profit margins. As a result, these companies may find themselves compelled to reevaluate their financial strategies and make adjustments to subscription fees or in-app purchase prices to accommodate the augmented cost structure. However, such adjustments have the potential to impact the perceived attractiveness of their offerings among users.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, real-money gaming apps provide a platform for players to engage in betting and potentially earn actual currency, as the term “real money” suggests. These gaming apps span a diverse range of categories, including but not limited to online casino games, lotteries, sports betting, and daily fantasy sports.

Developer Collaboration and Alternative Billing

Google’s decision to impose service fees on real-money games is poised to be a significant revenue driver for the Google Play Store. Currently charging a 15-30 percent service fee on in-app purchases and app sales, the tech giant aims to enhance the sustainability of the Android and Play ecosystems through this strategic move.

Google is working closely with developers to ensure that the new approach aligns with the unique economics and various earning models of the industry. More details about the new policy and future expansion plans will be shared in the coming months.

Google also provides an alternative billing system known as “user choice billing,” which offers developers a 4 percent rate reduction on the standard service fee. Consequently, developers using this option will be required to remit a service fee to Google within the range of 11-26 percent for in-app purchases and subscriptions, depending upon the nature of the app or service.

It is worth noting that Google is placing the responsibility squarely on developers to ensure that their apps adhere to both local laws and the company’s updated policy.

In September 2023, Google unveiled its intention to permit all categories of real-money games on the Play Store. However, this permission is subject to approval from self-regulatory bodies (SRO) once a new regulatory framework is established in the country. With the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) yet to notify SROs for the sector, Google has opted to extend a grace period for daily fantasy apps and real-money gaming apps that participated in the company’s real-money gaming pilot.

This extension allows these apps to remain on Google Play until June 30, 2024, coinciding with the enforcement of the new policy. During this period, Google is affording developers additional time to align their offerings with potential regulatory requirements and ensures a smooth transition once the updated policy takes effect.

In conclusion, combining the existing 28% taxes imposed by the Indian government and the newly introduced service fees by Google on real-money gaming apps may lead to higher prices for in-app purchases and subscriptions. This development is expected to substantially impact the affordability and overall attractiveness of these gaming services for Indian users. Casual gamers, who are often more price-sensitive, might reconsider their engagement with these apps if the costs become prohibitive.

