Google Announces New Domain “.ing”, But Its Pricing Will Blow Your Mind

Are you tired of settling for the same old, run-of-the-mill domain extensions? Well, get ready to be amazed as Google has opened a new world of online creativity by announcing the “.ing” top-level domain (TLD). This move is set to revolutionize the way we name and discover websites, making them not just memorable but also incredibly exciting.

Imagine a web address that not only identifies your brand name but also conveys a dynamic call to action. That’s precisely what “.ing” offers. This new domain extension empowers businesses to break away from the conventional and embrace a level of creativity that knows no bounds. Whether you’re establishing a new website, engaging in design, content creation, or various other business activities, the opportunities are limited only by your imagination.

The new “.ing” TLD stands as the latest addition to the world of established domain extensions, such as “.com” and “.org.” It allows businesses and individuals to register domains that revolve around actions, people, places, objects, and even descriptive terms ending with “ing.”

Leading Brands Embrace “.ing”

Several prominent brands have already embraced this opportunity to infuse creativity and uniqueness into their online presence:

Adapt Clothing Brand : They’ve claimed “adapt.ing,” making their website address a call to action in itself.

: They’ve claimed “adapt.ing,” making their website address a call to action in itself. Adobe Acrobat : With “edit.ing” and “sign.ing,” Adobe has shown its commitment to dynamic online content creation and collaboration.

: With “edit.ing” and “sign.ing,” Adobe has shown its commitment to dynamic online content creation and collaboration. Canva : A well-known design platform, Canva has snatched up “draw.ing” and “design.ing,” perfectly reflecting their core offerings.

: A well-known design platform, Canva has snatched up “draw.ing” and “design.ing,” perfectly reflecting their core offerings. ING Banking : The banking and financial giant has secured “bank.ing,” ensuring that their web presence echoes its services.

: The banking and financial giant has secured “bank.ing,” ensuring that their web presence echoes its services. Going: This company, specializing in introducing you to amazing destinations and affordable flights, now owns “go.ing,” making its mission clear from the get-go.

Pricing and Availability of .ING

Starting from October 31, 2023, during the Early Access Period (EAP), users can register “.ing” domains, subject to an additional one-time fee. This fee gradually decreases until December 5, 2023, when “.ing” becomes publicly available without the extra cost. After this date, it’s a level playing field with general availability, allowing anyone to register these innovative domains without the early access fee.

It’s important to note that not all “.ing” domains are priced the same. Some popular words ending in “ing” may command higher prices. For example, “think.ing” and “buy.ing” are priced at Rs 32,49,999 (over Rs 32 lakh) and Rs 1,08,33,332.50 (over Rs 1 crore) per year, respectively. Meanwhile, more budget-friendly options include “kin.ing” at Rs 16,249.17 per year and “dye.ing” at Rs 3,24,999 (over Rs 3 lakh) per year. Certain highly sought-after website names, like “gam.ing,” may not be available at all.

Registrations for “.ing” domains can be made through popular registrars such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, 101Domain, or Google Domains.

According to the data provided by DNIB.com, the second quarter of 2023 concluded with a total of 356.6 million domain name registrations spanning all top-level domains (TLDs), worldwide.

How Secure .ING Is?

Google has prioritized the protection of internet users’ data and information, acknowledging the constant and looming dangers presented by hackers and cybercriminals. To enhance online safety, the “.ing” top-level domain is seamlessly integrated into the HSTS (HTTP Strict Transport Security) preload list. This strategic inclusion has far-reaching implications for the security of websites bearing the “.ing” domain.

What does this mean for 5.3 billion Internet users and website owners, worldwide?

The HSTS preload list ensures that every single connection to a “.ing” website or webpage is mandated to use HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure), the gold standard of secure web communication. HTTPS encryption not only shields sensitive data but also safeguards users from various online vulnerabilities.

What sets this apart is that, with “.ing” domains, there’s no need for website owners to register or configure HSTS individually. The inclusion in the preload list streamlines the security process, guaranteeing that every “.ing” website automatically adheres to the highest security standards.

This security innovation doesn’t just make the online experience safer; it also bolsters the trust and reliability of the entire “.ing” domain ecosystem. As users explore the creative and dynamic “.ing” websites, they can do so with the peace of mind that their data is well-protected and their interactions are shielded from potential security breaches.

The Future of Web Naming

The “.ing” TLD represents a massive leap forward in the way we name and discover websites. It’s not just about a web address; it’s a statement of action, a creative outlet, and a brand’s identity, all in a single word. This innovation is perfect for “domain hacks,” a clever way of expressing what a website, product, or service does in a succinct and memorable manner.

To top it all off, Google is also cooking up something fun with the upcoming “.meme” TLD, aimed at infusing humour, relatability, and shareability into websites. Memes have taken the internet by storm, and this TLD is set to make them an even more integral part of the online landscape.

Hence, if you’re ready to make your online presence unforgettable, .ing is your ticket to creativity and expression. Don’t miss the chance to stand out in the online crowd and let your website’s name do the talking.

In a digital landscape where innovation and security often stand at odds, the “.ing” domain manages to strike a harmonious balance. It’s a testament to Google’s commitment to not only making the internet more creative but also safer for everyone who ventures online. The result is a win-win scenario, combining cutting-edge web nomenclature with top-tier security, transforming “.ing” domains into a compelling choice for website owners and users alike.