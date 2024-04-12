Elon Musk’s Starlink: An Emerging Threat to Reliance Jio and Airtel’s Dominance in India?

The dominance of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in India’s telecom sector is poised to be challenged by a global company owned by Elon Musk. We are talking about Starlink. Elon Musk’s visit to India is reportedly scheduled for April 21, 2024. During his 48-hour stay in the country, the billionaire will make significant announcements. This announcement includes the launch of Starlink, an affordable satellite-based internet service provided by SpaceX.

The potential launch of Starlink in India is seen as an emerging threat to Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, which collectively hold over 90% of the broadband market share.

However, the question remains: Can Starlink easily overthrow the established positions of Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio, Bharti Airtel or even Vodafone India? Let’s find out!

Starlink: A Threat to Established Indian Telecos?

Starlink’s satellite-based approach offers internet access in remote and underserved areas where traditional terrestrial networks may be lacking. This could be a significant advantage over Jio and Airtel, particularly in rural and less-developed regions. According to media reports, the regulatory approvals for Starlink’s license are progressing well, indicating that the service may soon become operational in India.

In terms of customer base, Starlink has already amassed over 2.6 million customers globally as of March 2024, highlighting its growing popularity. However, compared to India’s top telecommunications companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, Starlink’s customer base is relatively smaller.

Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd leads the Indian wireless broadband market with an impressive 467.59 million subscribers as of February 2024. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea closely follow this with 262.03 million and 126.55 million wireless broadband subscribers, respectively.

The other two broadband service providers, BSNL, has 20.70 million, and Intech Online Pvt. Ltd. has 0.24 million mobile subscribers in India.

Potential of Starlink in India

Despite its smaller user base, Starlink has the potential to attract more customers in India, especially from tier 2 and 3 cities. This is mainly due to the fact that India is a price-sensitive country, where affordability often outweighs quality considerations. This was evident when Reliance Jio disrupted the market in 2016 by offering free internet and calling services, attracting customers away from established giants like Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Similarly, Starlink’s focus on affordability and unlimited high-speed data without long-term contracts or commitments is likely to appeal to Indian consumers. While the cost of Starlink services in India is not yet known, in the US, basic Starlink Wi-Fi for rural homes costs $120 per month for unlimited internet, with other data plans available. Users enjoy download speeds up to 220 Mbps, with most experiencing speeds over 100 Mbps.

However, Starlink’s internet service is currently available only in limited areas where satellite coverage exists. Deploying a satellite constellation to provide internet service worldwide is a complex and gradual process. It requires launching and positioning a large number of satellites in orbit to achieve consistent coverage across different parts of the globe. This extensive deployment process takes time and resources.

Therefore, Starlink is unlikely to pose an immediate threat to any of the broadband service providers in India, at least not in the next two years.

Last December, the Indian government passed The Telecommunications Bill 2023, which allows for the allocation of spectrum for satellite-based services without the requirement of participating in auctions. This legislative change is particularly advantageous for companies like OneWeb, Starlink (owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX), and Amazon’s Kuiper, streamlining their ability to operate and expand satellite services in India.

In conclusion, Starlink’s entry into the Indian market is most likely to attract a segment of consumers seeking affordable and reliable internet. However, it will likely face stiff competition and challenges from established players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Although Mukesh Amabi-led Reliance Industries is exploring a potential partnership with Tesla for electric vehicle manufacturing in India, it remains uncertain how these two companies will interact in the broadband market.

What are your thoughts on the Starlink launch in India, and should it be a concern for Jio and Airtel? Let us know in the comment section below!