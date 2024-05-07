The Best Selling Smartphones of Q1 2024: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Beats Samsung S24 Ultra

If you are willing to buy the best smartphone of 2024 (so far), but are confused between Samsung and Apple, then the verdict if out. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has, once again, outclassed Samsung’s flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S24.

According to the latest report from Counterpoint, Apple has dominated the list of best selling smartphones of Q1 2024. Interestingly, all the top 3 best selling smartphones in the list belong to Apple, pushing the best selling smartphones from Samsung down in the list.

However, unlike last year’s Q1 2023 list, people found the most expensive model of iPhone 15 Series, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, more appealing and offering more value for money than the entry model of iPhone 15 series. Last year, it was Apple iPhone 14 that topped the list of best selling smartphones of Q1 2023, while iPhone 14 Pro Max was ranked at the second position.

Apple, however, is not the only company in the list that has recorded higher demand for its most-expensive model iPhone 15 Pro Max. In Q1 2024, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – the most expensive model of S24 series – was more in demand than comparatively cheaper Galaxy S24. This is in stark contrast to the trend that was observed during the same period last year when Samsung Galaxy A13 emerged as the top selling smartphone from Samsung, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra was ranked at the 6th position in the list.

This indicates a great shift in the shopping habit of smartphone users worldwide as people are spending more on premium devices. 7 out of 10 best selling smartphones in Q1 2024 belong to the premium category that starts from $600. The trend has given boost to companies as well as they continue to focus more on premium and high-end category smartphones more than ever before.

The strong sales of premium and high-end category smartphones allows companies to focus more on offered value than volume as these devices come with higher margins than mid-range and high-end devices.

While Apple captures all the top three positions in the list, the best selling smartphone of the last year, Apple iPhone 14, is still among the top choices as it ranks at the fourth position. It clearly defines the strong dominance of Apple in the global smartphone industry despite capturing 17.3% of the worldwide smartphone shipments.

Another notable aspect of the best selling smartphones of Q1 2024 is the increasing penetration of 5G. It’s the first time ever when all the 10 top-selling smartphones – be it from Apple or Samsung – are 5G enabled. It hints that the world is on the cusp of 5G revolution and deeper penetration of 5G enabled devices are about to open the flood gates of many new innovative products/services in the near future.

All the above findings determines that the smartphone users worldwide are now realising the true potential and importance of owning a high-quality premium smartphones offering latest technologies and features. The longer usable lifespans, security of their data and advanced features like high-quality cameras, fast processors, and better battery have become more significant for people as they prioritise these functional benefits over just the brand name.

Instead of being the early adopter of devices people’s allure is now shifting to become a better adopter of devices, and this is clearly highlighted by the list of Top 10-best selling smartphones of Q1 2024.