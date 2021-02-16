BriefSocial Media
Updated:

How Burglars Leveraged Instagram To Steal From Celebrity Homes!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
19
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Elon Musk’s Recent Jab At MBA Graduates Is Brutal!

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently took a massive jab at MBA graduates! In an...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

80% Companies in India Have Increased Their Digital Marketing Spend To A Great Extent [REPORT]

Businesses are being bullish about digital marketing spend in India, all thanks to the increasing internet penetration,...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zuckerberg Wants To Crush Clubhouse With The Time-Tested Strategy

Unless you are living under a rock, you have surely heard of Clubhouse - the invite-only audio...
Read more

If you are someone who is fond of spilling every little micro-detail about your personal life on social media, then what you’re about to read will help you come to terms with a scary reality!

In Milan, Italy, a group of burglars, dubbed as ‘acrobat thieves’ for their unusual athletic abilities, have been breaking into the homes of the city’s rich and affluent and ransacking them by monitoring their Instagram pages for long.

According to the prosecutors, the group of thieves closely examined photos uploaded by the celebrities on social media and found out where they lived by leveraging the tagged geolocation feature of Instagram. From there on, the burglars figure out when the victims can be expected to be away from their homes and possible entry points.

Advertisements

Scary, isn’t it?

Milan Police officials have found footage which shows the thieves scaling apartment buildings and have confirmed the ongoing illegal operation. The victims of this unique approach to burglary include- famous TV host Diletta Leotta and footballer Achraf Hakimi.

Currently, three suspects have been arrested on Wednesday, while one suspect was caught back in January. The suspects include a 17-year-old who will now appear before a Juvenile Court soon.

The first theft took place on June 6th, 2020 when the group managed to steal close to $184,000 worth of belongings from Leotta which included high-end jewellery, designer handbags and Rolex watches.

Six months later, in the month of December, the group struck again using the very same methods and broke into the home of an influencer called Eleonora Incardona who also happens to be Leotta’s former sister-in-law.

Advertisements

According to Italian media reports, the thieves stole nine bags, two belts, five scarves, a necklace, a bracelet, a wallet, a suitcase, two earrings and $1,214 in cash From Incardona’s place.

As mentioned earlier, the burglars have been labelled acrobat thieves because of their exceptional parkour skills which allow them to easily climb the outsides of buildings and then carry out the ransacking.

Mila police believe that the group made use of geolocation from the Instagram posts and examined the photos to figure out what kind of windows their victims had in order to find a vulnerable entry point into their homes.

The police said that the CCTV footage they obtained from the December robbery showed that one accomplice usually stayed below to keep watch while another scale the apartment building.

These robberies are a stark example of the kind of threat that is involved in sharing your a little too much of personal life on Instagram or any other social media platform. Most of us seldom think of these dangers consciously before we hit ‘post’ to satisfy our dopamine craving that is fulfilled by likes and comments. 

But, it is about time, we realise social media platforms are digital open forums especially if your account is set to ‘public’. Thus, one must try to make sure not to reveal any specifics of their personal life on these platforms as it is absolutely impossible to figure out what kind of threat or danger is lurking out there behind every troll comment or a fake account.

Previous articleWhy Link Building Is Essential for The Success Of SEO Strategy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

How Burglars Leveraged Instagram To Steal From Celebrity Homes!

If you are someone who is fond of spilling every little micro-detail about your personal life on...
Read more
Brief

Why Link Building Is Essential for The Success Of SEO Strategy

Aarzu Khan - 0
The SEO industry continuously changes faster than we can imagine. Every year, online marketers develop fresh strategies, focusing their attention on every...
Read more
Brief

ByteDance To Sell TikTok India To Glance To Bring Back Its Golden Era?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
All plans to rescue TikTok has failed and now ByteDance is left with no other option but to sell TikTok India.
Read more
Brief

There Will Be Blood! Zuckerberg Wanted to Inflict Pain On Rival Apple

Jayesh Sharma - 0
A perfect demonstration of how power can infatuate, sending the men at the top in wanton blood-thirst. In stunning...
Read more
Brief

Tesla Factory In India: Karnataka Gets The Love Of Elon Musk

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Elon Musk owned American electric car company Tesla is all set to set up its very first Indian manufacturing unit in...
Read more
Brief

India Tighten The Noose Around Digital Lenders: Asian Countries Observing Closely

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Digital lenders are in hot water in Asia. Various authoritative bodies are stepping up to increase reign in the financial services sector,...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Happy Birthday Kevin Systrom: The Born Entrepreneur With Midas Touch

Brief Abhishek - 0
Over a decade ago, a term called ‘photo addiction’ never existed. The era of smartphones with better camera opened the gates for this...
Read more

Lawmakers Aim To Break Up Facebook, Slaps It With Two Anti-Trust Monopoly Lawsuits!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) just got slapped with two massive lawsuits. On Wednesday, the Federal...
Read more

Microsoft Warns Mobile Phone Users Against Highly Popular Multi-Factor Authentication Usage

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone making use of multi-factor authentication solutions like SMS codes and voice calls, then you might want to reconsider.
Read more

China’s Top Hackers Uncover Threats in iOS, Windows 10, and Chrome Among Many Others

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
In the third edition of China's national ethical hacking contest, the Tianfu Cup, the country's top hackers uncovered and exploited existing but...
Read more

Google Has Asked Chrome Browser Users To Update Immediately!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google is currently advising every Chrome browser user, whether they use it on a smartphone or P.C., to download the updated version...
Read more

Can Facebook Be Trusted For Newly Announced Hosting and Shopping Services?

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Every coin has two sides. For Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), the positive side says that it has launched interesting, new features to further...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.