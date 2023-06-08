India Welcomes Meta Verified: Get Blue Tick on Facebook and Instagram Now

Unleashing a wave of excitement, Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) has opened the waiting list for Meta Verified to all Indian users. This means that any individual in India who meets the necessary criteria and has an Instagram or Facebook account can now proudly display the coveted blue badge on their profile. It’s a remarkable opportunity to enhance authenticity and credibility within the digital realm.

Following the footsteps of Elon Musk-owned Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg made a splash with the introduction of Meta Verified in February 2022. As Meta heavily relies on advertising for 98% of its global revenue, it’s now seeking another lucrative avenue to generate income. With a staggering 3 billion monthly active users across Facebook and Instagram, Meta Verified presents an additional opportunity to monetize this massive user base.

In a significant development announced in March 2023, Meta disclosed the subscription pricing for Meta Verified in India. Web-based subscribers on Facebook only can unlock the benefits of Meta Verified for a monthly fee of ₹599, while Android and iOS users can indulge in the experience at ₹699 per month.

“This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram in February 2022.

In a noteworthy update, Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that previously verified accounts on Instagram and Facebook would maintain their esteemed verified status at no additional cost.

Meta Verified is also available to Facebook and Instagram users in the US ($11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS and Android), Australia (AUD 19.99 on the web, AUD 24.99 on iOS and Android) and New Zealand (NZD 23.99 on the web, NZD 29.99 on iOS and Android).

To ensure eligibility for a Meta Verified subscription, Meta has established specific criteria that applicants must meet. It’s important to note that the benefits associated with Meta Verified are subject to change as Meta continuously enhances the user experience. Upon successfully completing the verification process on Facebook, users gain access to the coveted Meta Verified benefits.

To qualify,

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Applicants must be familiar with either Facebook or Instagram and have a history of posting content on their accounts. Applicants must provide a government-issued identification document that includes their names and photographs, matching the information displayed on their Facebook or Instagram accounts. The two-factor authentication is a must.

It is important to note that access to Meta Verified benefits may be disabled or cancelled at any time if an account violates Meta’s Terms of Service or Community Standards.

When it comes to Meta Verified, your real name takes centre stage, reflecting your true identity on your profile. Once you’ve successfully achieved the highly sought-after verification status, making changes to your username, profile name, date of birth, or photo becomes an adventure of its own. You will require to go through the Meta Verified subscription and verification process again.

Furthermore, if you have multiple accounts with the same name and profile photo, but only one account is verified, the others might face the wrath of impersonation monitoring, potentially leading to their disabling. To avoid this potential issue, ensure that all your accounts are added to the same Accounts Centre. By doing so, you can help prevent the disabling of your other accounts and maintain a smooth experience within the Meta platform.

To summarize, stay true to your real name with Meta Verified. Remember, maintaining consistency and authenticity across your verified account and associated accounts is crucial to adhere to Meta’s policies and preventing any complications or potential violations.

Meta Verification benefits

Meta Verified brings a host of exciting benefits, much like the Twitter Blue subscription. Mark Zuckerberg has expressed that Meta Verified aims to enhance authenticity and security throughout Meta’s range of services. Here’s a glimpse of what Meta Verified has in store for its users:

The Coveted Blue Badge: Users will be awarded the prestigious Meta Verified blue badge, serving as a symbol of their authenticity and credibility. This blue badge is currently present on the profiles of prominent figures, including movie actors, cricketers, top entrepreneurs, and other influential social media influencers, with millions of followers or the most active and engaged accounts.

Protection Against Impersonation: Meta Verified offers an added layer of protection against impersonation attempts, ensuring that verified users are safeguarded from such risks.

Increased Visibility: Subscribers to Meta Verified may enjoy increased visibility for their content. With the blue tick badge, their posts are more likely to be seen by a broader audience, appearing prominently in feeds, search results, and comments. This can lead to greater exposure, engagement, and potential opportunities.

Genuine Customer Support: Facebook or Instagram verified users will gain access to personalized customer support, where real people are ready to assist them instead of automated bots, providing a more reliable and tailored experience.

Access to Exclusive Features: If you subscribe to Meta Verified, you will get some additional features and benefits, such as exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels on Facebook and Instagram. These features allow users to stand out creatively and add a unique touch to their content.

Support for Other Creators: As a special bonus, Meta Verified users will receive 100 Stars per month on Facebook. This feature allows users to actively participate in the creative community and show appreciation for fellow content creators.

Ultimately, the decision to subscribe to Meta Verified and showcase the blue tick badge is a personal one. It’s essential to consider your goals, audience, and how the benefits align with your overall online presence. Besides, the underwhelming reception of Twitter Blue subscription feature suggests that Zuckerberg and his team may face challenges in persuading Meta users to invest in a verified badge.