Sign up for Twitter Blue subscription: No more free launches

Up until now, there has never been any fee for verifying an account on Twitter platform. There are no free lunches in this world, though. A much-awaited Twitter blue tick subscription feature is now accessible to all its users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Twitter Blue costs $8/month on web, and $11/month on iOS.

The company also made it clear that the subscribers who signed up for Twitter Blue on one platform will have access to it all supported platforms (iOS, Android, and web).

Twitter Blue subscribers will receive a blue checkmark next to their usernames only after their accounts have been reviewed to ensure they comply with all requirements, including the rules against impersonation. Any account found to be in violation of the rules may be suspended without a refund. In addition to getting a blue checkmark, Twitter Blue subscribers will also get access to a number of extremely useful premium features. Verified Twitter users will be able to use Edit Tweet, Undo Tweet, 1080p video uploads, and reader mode.

The existing Twitter Blue verified accounts will also be subject to the monthly charges of $8 and $11, respectively, on web and iOS. They will be able to to upgrade, cancel, or auto-renew their Blue Tick subscription at the new price. Prices may vary by region.

Watch, Twitter is reviewing your account

In addition to reviewing all accounts at Twitter Blue sign up, the social media behemoth is taking a number of additional measures to find and prevent impersonation. Subscribers who change their profile information, such as display name, profile photo, and username (@handle), will temporarily lose their blue checkmark until Twitter reviews these changes.

Accounts created within the last 90 days, inactive accounts, accounts without a verified phone number, and accounts with recent changes to their profile information will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue at this time.

How to sign up for Twitter Blue subscription

There are a few simple steps you should follow to sign up for Twitter blue monthly subscription.

Go to the Profile section on your Twitter app or the on website twitter.com (…) Select Twitter Blue Hit on the Subscribe button You might be asked to verify your phone number, if you haven’t done already Then, follow the in-app purchase instructions for iOS or confirm your subscription payment on web

Elon Musk has had a clear vision for the future of Twitter ever since he expressed the desire to acquire the company. He will bring many other changes to the platform. The primary objective of introducing Twitter Blue subscription is to reduce reliance on advertising revenue while also eliminating bot and fake accounts on the platform.