Meta’s Endless Efforts to Boost Ad Revenue Growth: Introducing Game-Changing Reels Ad Features

Imagine a world where your advertising campaigns are not just seen but experienced, your products are showcased like masterpieces, and your customers can effortlessly journey through your offerings with a mere swipe. Meta‘s latest game-changing Reels ad features are making it a reality.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has been working on enhancing the capabilities of Reels to boost the advertising content. Their latest rollout of new ad features on Facebook and Instagram Reels include carousel ads, templates, music optimizations, along with best practices for creating more engaging ad content. With the substantial viewership of Reels on Facebook and Instagram, exceeding 200 billion daily plays, Meta is committed to making Reels ads more captivating for viewers and more impactful for advertisers.

Let’s take a deep dive into it!

Meta Ads Features For Reels

The parent company of Facebook has unveiled an array of fresh features on Reels designed to supercharge ad engagement and optimize campaign performance:

Collection Ads: The innovative Collection ads, introduced initially on Instagram, are now reaching Facebook Reels. These ads feature a dynamic format where a prominent video or image takes centre stage, accompanied by a collection of smaller images. Viewers can seamlessly swipe through this visual gallery to uncover more details about the products that pique their curiosity.

Multi-Destination Reels Carousel Ads: In response to the ever-growing demand for a seamless shopping experience while perusing ads, Meta has introduced the concept of multi-destination call-to-action for Reels carousel ads on both Facebook and Instagram. This development empowers businesses to guide potential customers towards not just one, but multiple product pages, making their quest for the perfect item a breeze.

Swipe Left Functionality: To bridge the gap between passive viewers and active shoppers in Reels ads, Meta has unveiled the remarkable “Swipe left” feature on both Facebook and Instagram Reels ads. With a simple swipe, users can easily flip through a catalogue of products that catch their eye. It’s like window shopping made digital. This not only simplifies the shopping process but also makes it more enjoyable.

In addition to the three compelling Reels ad types designed to captivate a wider audience and boost sales, Meta has also rolled out the Advantage+ Creative Suite. This game-changer suite simplifies the creative process, ensuring your campaigns genuinely resonate with customers and saving you valuable time.

The results speak for themselves; Reels ads built with “creative optimizations” and “music” have consistently outperformed the competition. In direct response campaigns, Reels ad featuring vertical sound on video creative have achieved remarkable results, including a 4.8% reduction in cost per action, a 5.1% increase in click-through rates, and an impressive 2.9% rise in conversion rates compared to other video formats.

Businesses have the power to supercharge their Reels ads with two key elements:

Creative Optimizations: This toolkit includes automatic templates that effortlessly convert non-9:16 media into the ideal 9:16 format. It also brings 3D motion and depth, aspect ratio flexibility, and a range of image and video enhancements like filters to sharpen colours and enhance video resolution. These features can be found within the Advantage+ Creative Suite in Ads Manager.

What’s even more impressive is that Meta’s clever algorithms will automatically show the optimized version of your creative content based on what’s predicted to yield the best results.

Music Magic: In the world of music, it’s not just about having sound on; it’s about selecting the right musical track, sound effects, or voiceovers to accompany your Reel. Studies have shown that Reels ads featuring both music and voice-overs receive a whopping 15-point higher positive response score from consumers compared to those without sound.

Initially tested, music optimization is now available to all Facebook and Instagarm advertisers targeting iOS devices. This means you can effortlessly source, select, and mix music into your single-image Reels ads during the campaign creation process. This is the key to fostering engagement and achieving better results for your Reels ads.



In nutshell, the Advantage+ Creative Suite isn’t just a tool; it’s a transformation in how you approach Reels advertising. It’s about streamlining your creative process, resonating with your audience, and, ultimately, achieving outstanding campaign results. If you want to make your Reels ads not just shine but outperform the competition, this suite is your magic wand.

Meta’s Heavy Dependency on Ads

Meta heavily relies on advertising, accounting for a whopping 98% of its total global revenues. In Q2 of 2023, the company raked in a substantial $31.5 billion in advertising revenue, with an impressive 11.9% YoY growth.

However, for the last few quaters Meta’s journey in the advertising world has been a rolleroaster ride. Over the last five quarters, the tech giant reported either modest single-digit growth in its ad revenue or declines. The trend began in Q1 of 2022 when Meta’s ad revenue grew a relatively mild 6.13% YoY growth, amounting to $27 billion. On a quarterly basis, the situation became more concerning as the company reported a massive 17.3% decline in ad revenue.

In the following quarters of 2022, specifically in Q2, Q3, and Q4, Meta continued to grapple with this challenge, reporting year-on-year declines of 1.5%, 3.7%, and 4.24%, respectively. These declines in advertising revenue had a direct and noticeable impact on the company’s overall global revenues during these periods.

To address the challenges of recent quarters and breathe new life into its advertising business, Meta took a proactive step by introducing a suite of cutting-edge functionalities for Facebook and Instagram Reels ads. This strategic move will help the company increase its ad revenue on both prominent social media platforms and expand and engage a broader global user base.