BriefInternet
Updated:

Facebook And WhatsApp Face The Wrath of Supreme Court of India

By Abhradeep Ghosh
29
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Elon Musk’s Recent Jab At MBA Graduates Is Brutal!

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently took a massive jab at MBA graduates! In an...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zuckerberg Wants To Crush Clubhouse With The Time-Tested Strategy

Unless you are living under a rock, you have surely heard of Clubhouse - the invite-only audio...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

80% Companies in India Have Increased Their Digital Marketing Spend To A Great Extent [REPORT]

Businesses are being bullish about digital marketing spend in India, all thanks to the increasing internet penetration,...
Read more

WhatsApp introducing an updated privacy policy to share user data with its parent company Facebook met with an overwhelming vote of disapproval from its users all over the world.

Now, following up on the same, on Monday, the Supreme Court of India issued notices to Facebook, WhatsApp and the Central Government demanding clarifications regarding the instant messaging app’s changed privacy policy.

GOI, which previously wrote to the WhatsApp last month to withdraw their proposed changes to its privacy policy, told the court that the companies can’t share data of users – something which must be protected at all costs.

Advertisements

To that, a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, referring to Facebook and WhatsApp, said: they may be $2-3 trillion companies, but people value their privacy more than money and that it is the court’s duty to protect user privacy.

Currently, both WhatsApp and Facebook are still maintaining their stance about doing no harm to user data and have refuted allegations of data sharing.

A senior lawyer Kapil Sibal who appeared for WhatsApp told the court that the WhatsApp policy is applicable everywhere expect the European Union which happens to fall under the governance of a special law.

This recent summoning by the Supreme Court is related to an application which was filed by Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi in their long-pending case before a constitution bench which challenged WhatsApp’s 2016 user policy.

Sareen and Sethi’s application stated that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy has been framed in such a way that results in a grave attack on the fundamental right of privacy of crores of the 400 million and more Indian citizens who use WhatsApp on a regular basis.

The application mentioned that WhatsApp is treating Indian users as ‘second class citizens’ as there is currently exists a regulatory vacuum in India which, in turn, is rendering an Indian citizen’s personal data/information vulnerable to being commercialised by corporations who obtain user-consent by being highly unambiguous and without providing a crystal clear explanation,

Advertisements

Furthermore, the application also mentioned that on the other hand, the existence of robust regulatory governance is working effectively for Europe wherein WhatsApp is unable to implement the same privacy policy and thus the privacy of their citizens continue to remain protected without any disturbance.

Lastly, the application alleged WhatsApp of global discrimination which is detrimental to Indian citizens and thus it deserves to be injected by appropriated orders passed by the court.

The advocate for the petitioners Gaurav Sharma highlighted to the Supreme Court that the company has different policies for India and European countries as the privacy protection is a lot stricter in the later and that is something which should not be tolerated.

Currently, neither WhatsApp nor Facebook responded to any queries seeking their comments on this fiasco. Following the humongous user uproar caused by the revelation of WhatsApp’s plans to change their privacy policy, Facebook announced on January 15th that they are moving back the date on which users will be asked to review and accept the terms. 

It now remains to be seen, how will the social media behemoth navigate the extremely tumultuous situation it has found itself. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleHow Burglars Leveraged Instagram To Steal From Celebrity Homes!
Next articleJob Seekers This Way: Indian Tech Industry To Swell By 1.38 Lakh Fresh Hires!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Job Seekers This Way: Indian Tech Industry To Swell By 1.38 Lakh Fresh Hires!

If you’re a fresher looking to take the first steps in your career, head straight to the...
Read more
Brief

Facebook And WhatsApp Face The Wrath of Supreme Court of India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
WhatsApp introducing an updated privacy policy to share user data with its parent company Facebook met with an overwhelming vote of disapproval...
Read more
Brief

How Burglars Leveraged Instagram To Steal From Celebrity Homes!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone who is fond of spilling every little micro-detail about your personal life on social media, then what you're...
Read more
Brief

Why Link Building Is Essential for The Success Of SEO Strategy

Aarzu Khan - 0
The SEO industry continuously changes faster than we can imagine. Every year, online marketers develop fresh strategies, focusing their attention on every...
Read more
Brief

ByteDance To Sell TikTok India To Glance To Bring Back Its Golden Era?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
All plans to rescue TikTok has failed and now ByteDance is left with no other option but to sell TikTok India.
Read more
Brief

There Will Be Blood! Zuckerberg Wanted to Inflict Pain On Rival Apple

Jayesh Sharma - 0
A perfect demonstration of how power can infatuate, sending the men at the top in wanton blood-thirst. In stunning...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

There Will Be Blood! Zuckerberg Wanted to Inflict Pain On Rival Apple

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
A perfect demonstration of how power can infatuate, sending the men at the top in wanton blood-thirst. In stunning...
Read more

India Tighten The Noose Around Digital Lenders: Asian Countries Observing Closely

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Digital lenders are in hot water in Asia. Various authoritative bodies are stepping up to increase reign in the financial services sector,...
Read more

Facebook Smartwatch: Data Hungry Beast Now Eyeing On Your Highly Sensitive Data?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you were worried about Facebook tracking you all over the internet and collecting data from WhatsApp embrace for an even worst...
Read more

Endorse News Publishers, Pay and Engage: Microsoft Takes A Dig At Google, Facebook

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
From the chaos ensuing in the Land Down Under, Microsoft looks primed and ready to make the most of it.
Read more

Indian Users Do Not Find Signal App A Worthy Replacement For WhatsApp!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The debate over WhatsApp vs Signal is not to going to stop anytime soon. After much hullabaloo over Whatsapp’s...
Read more

Zuckerberg Wants To Crush Clubhouse With The Time-Tested Strategy

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Unless you are living under a rock, you have surely heard of Clubhouse - the invite-only audio social networking iOS app that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.