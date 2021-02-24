BriefSocial MediaSocial News
Updated:

Will ASCI’s New Guidelines Disrupt The Influencer Marketing Space?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
27
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon’s Dirty Secrets To Dupe GOI And Small Sellers Now Revealed!

Amazon’s dirty secrets are out and its making heads turn in shock and disbelief!
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Digital Services Will Account For 50% Of The Indian IT Industry Revenue By 2026 [Report]

The Indian IT industry is all set to accelerate growth over the next five years!
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook’s News Blackout In Australia: Shot Itself In The Foot Or Have The Last Laugh?

When Mark Zuckerberg and the team decided to blackout its news content in Australia, they had little...
Read more

Yesterday, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) released a new set of draft guidelines for social media influencers and called for distinct disclosures when they collaborate with different brands for paid partnerships.

A prominent labelling as sponsored and no use of any filter on sponsored content are the major guidelines that will impact brands as well as influencers.

Now, because of the ASCI’s intervention, while marketers, on one hand, believe things will not change very drastically. On the other, they expect it to lead to a marginal dip in influencer marketing related ad spending.

Advertisements

Well, Praneesh Bhuvaneswar, founder and CEO of Qoruz – an influencer marketing platform believes that the influencer marketing industry might experience a temporary drop in spends by 10%-15%. This is because there exist many brands out there that perform ‘surrogate marketing’ wherein a piece of content is not revealed or labelled as an advertisement. 

He also mentioned that most of the times the brands who partake in such marketing activities are often ‘immature’ or ones that push fake content. Thus the guidelines will help them mature and spending will go up once again.

Influencer-led content leverages organic awareness or what can rather be called – digital word of mouth. But, now ASCI’s proposed guidelines want to push the same into the world of mainstream advertising – a move which could have a devastating effect in the space of influencer marketing.

While this might sound like a great initiative from the consumer’s perspective. One simply cannot imagine big celebrities or small influencer alike, acknowledging every single commercial endorsement in the multiple pieces of content they produce.

Because influencer marketing, by default, integrally embeds a product/service sponsorship into a piece of content and revealing the same will give consumers the impression the entire video/audio was an ad altogether.

Advertisements

But, that being said, co-founder and CEO of influencer marketing firm Monk Entertainment – Viraj Seth believes the audience on digital platforms is already smart enough to differentiate between an organic piece of content and paid content. Thus, the ASCI guidelines might only help is further solidifying the differentiation and make it binding under the law.

Lastly, from the perspective of brands, the CEO and founder of influencer marketing company Filter Coffee Anuja Deora said that the guidelines are all set to give brands a hard time. Now, using organic influencers will become a priority and reaching out to a more aware audience will become a tedious job while being equally impactful.

The Advertising Standards Council of India said that the body has created the guidelines in order to make advertisements on digital media more honest and weed out bad actors who use digital platforms to serve misleading advertisements to consumers. It has invited feedback from stakeholders on the guidelines until March 8.

Neither Facebook nor Instagram has been available for a comment regarding the same as of now. YouTube did not respond to an email seeking comments on the ASCI’s guidelines either. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleLeading The ‘E’V Regime: Amazon India’s Double Act With Mahindra Electric
Next articleName Checked: BigBasket’s Rap On Daily Basket Tantamount To Bullying?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Name Checked: BigBasket’s Rap On Daily Basket Tantamount To Bullying?

Whatever you do, don’t all put your ‘names’ in one ‘big’ basket? Get the hint?
Read more
Brief

Will ASCI’s New Guidelines Disrupt The Influencer Marketing Space?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Yesterday, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) released a new set of draft guidelines for social media influencers and called for...
Read more
Brief

Leading The ‘E’V Regime: Amazon India’s Double Act With Mahindra Electric

Dazeinfo - 0
When two behemoths in their respective market come together, expect the unexpected! Amazon India and Mahindra partnership unlocks the door of opportunities...
Read more
Brief

Bharti Airtel And Qualcomm Team Up Counter Jio In War Over 5G in India

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Bharti Airtel has finally got a strong team player to counter the plans of Jio to dominate the 5G market of India.
Read more
Brief

Zomato Beefs Up Valuation Prior To IPO In Its Latest Fundraising Round!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Before heading to the stock market with an IPO, the homegrown food delivery startup Zomato beefs up its valuation by raising a...
Read more
Brief

Australian News Ban Reversed: Zuckerberg Offered Media Code Amendments!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook has pulled back on its decision to thrust Australian users into a news blackout. Today, Australian Treasurer...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Facebook’s News Blackout In Australia: Shot Itself In The Foot Or Have The Last Laugh?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When Mark Zuckerberg and the team decided to blackout its news content in Australia, they had little idea of how the decision...
Read more

The Founder of Hike Messenger Is Betting On Two New Platforms After Losing To Facebook!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When competing against a global tech behemoth like Facebook, the chances of a relatively smaller product to get crushed is disproportionately higher....
Read more

Twitter Trying To Give Clubhouse A Run For Its Money?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Twitter has, apparently, taken a cue from the enormous success of Clubhouse. Twitter, the popular micro-blogging platform has recently rolled out an...
Read more

Twitter Bows Down To Indian Government: Suspends Accounts, Again!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Under severe pressure from the government, Twitter has finally given up. According to the latest media report, the micro-blogging social platform has...
Read more

Google’s Next Move: The Final Nail In Facebook’s Coffin?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Apple deciding to take the anti-tracking route to safeguard user privacy on their devices, now Google is aiming to do the...
Read more

Using LinkedIn for Business Must Be Your Top Priority in 2021

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
LinkedIn is one of the most impactful social media networks in 2021. It's designed to attract more attention to your business and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.