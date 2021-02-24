BriefInternetEcommerce
Leading The ‘E’V Regime: Amazon India’s Double Act With Mahindra Electric

By Dazeinfo
2
0

When two behemoths in their respective market come together, expect the unexpected! Amazon India and Mahindra partnership unlocks the door of opportunities that both the companies can leverage and reap benefits for a very long time.

Well, Anand Mahindra said it. For the country at large, the ‘e’ in e-commerce now stands for ‘electric’…

In a coming together of two foremost of companies, Amazon India has inked a partnership with Mahindra Electric.

In a move that will boost electric mobility in India, the parameters of the deal will see 10,000 electric vehicles being added to Amazon’s local delivery armada by the year 2025.

As it stands, the e-commerce major currently has Mahindra’s Treo Zor vehicles doing its bidding in hubs like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore, and Lucknow, aided by Amazon India’s network of delivery service partners.

This is indeed a forward step for Amazon.com Inc., which has committed itself to have 100,000 electric vehicles on command for global delivery by 2030. The Washington- based company’s rival Flipkart has joined the chorus too, pledging to convert its entire delivery fleet in India to electric based by the year 2030.

The transport of choice here, the Mahindra Treo Zor holds a sizeable market share of 56% in the three-wheeler electric market, as indicated by data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The Treo Zor was launched in October 2020.

Overall, the rise of advanced technology, component superiority, coupled with the Indian government’s bullishness to encourage the adoption of EVs in the country has seen the Indian e-mobility go from strength to strength. With campaigns such as ‘Go Electric’ and the roots of Atmanirbhar Bharat starting to spread, the incoming times look bright for the Indian e-mobility industry.

The move has also been welcomed by the government too, with Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways also vetoing the partnership.

Amazon, who was one of the first to sign up for the Climate Pledge, has taken up robust steps to set up a proper charging infrastructure with their FAME 2 policy, and has the company cruising towards achieving its net zero carbon target by 2040.

Amazon India, on their part, has kept itself busy in the Indian headlines this month. Earlier Amazon announced the commencement of its first manufacturing line in India for making Fire TV Stick devices. The latest deal with Mahindra will elevate India’s logistics, and last-mile delivery needs in parallel, with Amazon’s movement.

The narrative for Mahindra Electric is also for the upswing. A pioneer in the EV space in the country, it has seen itself losing the edge to respected rivals Tata Motors in recent times. With industry besting features, it is set to unlock the beginning of a new sustainable chapter for both the allied companies.

Stay tuned for more updates.

