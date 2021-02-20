BriefSocial MediaSocial News
Updated:

Facebook’s News Blackout In Australia: Shot Itself In The Foot Or Have The Last Laugh?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
8
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Impact: Apple Pay Adds Bitcoin, Google Pay And Samsung Pay To Soon Follow Suit!

Apple has finally caught the crypto-fever and has moved to enable support for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Factory In India: Karnataka Gets The Love Of Elon Musk

The Elon Musk owned American electric car company Tesla is all set to set up its very...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Gets TikTok: A Unique As Well As Surprising Combination

Tesla just rolled out a software update for its cars in China and it is something rather...
Read more

When Mark Zuckerberg and the team decided to blackout its news content in Australia, they had little idea of how the decision could turnout to be a nightmare for them to deal with.

On one hand, where Google conceded before the Australian Media Bargaining Code by striking a multi-year deal with the Murdoc-owned News Corp, Facebook decided to go otherwise. 

On Thursday, the social media giant blacked out all types of news content from its networking platform and also blocked the ability of Australian users to share news content on their feed.

Advertisements

Now, to this, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison showed no signs of weakness. Instead, he reiterated the country’s vow to go ahead with the legislation and force Facebook Inc to pay news outlet for content in a press meet held on Friday.

The move by Facebook, which also erased several accounts of state government, emergency departments and non-profit charity sites, attracted a massive and widespread outrage.

Morrison revealed to reporters in Sydney that the issue has seen a lot of support from leaders in Britain, France, Canada and India which makes it clear that there is a lot of world interest in what Australia is doing with its Media Bargaining Code.

Morrison further said: “That is why I invite … Facebook to constructively engage because they know that what Australia will do here is likely to be followed by many other Western jurisdictions.”

After Facebook announced their decision to pull out news from Australia, the Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, late on Thursday, mentioned even Canada would adopt the Australian approach to craft their own legislation in the upcoming months.

The much-talked Australian law which aims to force big tech platforms to pay Australian publishers has already been cleared by the country’s federal lower house and is now expected to be passed by the Senate within the next week itself.

Advertisements

Josh Frydenberg – the Australian Treasurer mentioned he had a conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a second-time post the news blackout wherein they talked about the remaining issues and agreed their respective teams would work with each other immediately.

Facebook, in their statement announcing the move of blacking out news in Australia, said that the country’s legislation ‘misunderstood the platform’s value to publishers and thus they had to, unfortunately, go ahead with the decision that they undertook.

Impact Of Facebook News Blackout On Australia

According to Chartbeat, a New York-based analytics firm, Facebook’s move had an immediate impact on the traffic of Australian news sites.

After the ban, total traffic being received by Australian news sites from various platforms fell by 13% within the country and 30% outside the country when compared to the day before the ban.

Furthermore, traffic to Australian news sites from Facebook alone took a massive hit as data from Chartbeat reported it plummeting from around 21% to 2% within Australia and for outside the country – 30% to about 4%.

This goes to show what widespread damage can platform such as Google and Facebook can inflict on an entire country by simply deciding to flip off a switch.

Now, it remains to be seen if the fight that Australia has begun against big tech platforms is able to spread far beyond its borders to other countries as well. Will Facebook have to regret its decision or the Australian government bows down to Zuckerberg. It would be interesting to see who is going to have the last laugh!

We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleDoes Your Car Brand Figure in The Elite List? Consumer Report Lets You Know!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook’s News Blackout In Australia: Shot Itself In The Foot Or Have The Last Laugh?

When Mark Zuckerberg and the team decided to blackout its news content in Australia, they had little...
Read more
Brief

Does Your Car Brand Figure in The Elite List? Consumer Report Lets You Know!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Car buff? On the lookout for the best brands around for a fresh buy? Fear not, because this interesting new report has...
Read more
Brief

Digital Services Will Account For 50% Of The Indian IT Industry Revenue By 2026 [Report]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Indian IT industry is all set to accelerate growth over the next five years! According to a soon-to-be-released...
Read more
Brief

Dragon Slayer: India leaves China Behind in Fintech Deals

Jayesh Sharma - 0
The Indian fintech sector is a force to be reckoned with. And by slaying the beast that Chinese fintech is, it has...
Read more
Brief

New Norms For Digital Payments Processors: RBI Wants Them To Improve Security And Compliance!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a bid to improve governance, India’s central bank has decided to tighten the norms around security and compliance for banks and...
Read more
Brief

Online Bookkeeping: The Most Neglected Tool That Accelerates Business Growth

Dazeinfo - 0
As a business owner, it’s crucial that you are always in full control of your finances. Having an understanding of your business...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Google News Corp Partnership: The Most Unexpected Collaboration!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Australia, remaining persistent in the face of Google threatening to pull out its search engine from the country altogether, has finally managed...
Read more

Facebook And WhatsApp Face The Wrath of Supreme Court of India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
WhatsApp introducing an updated privacy policy to share user data with its parent company Facebook met with an overwhelming vote of disapproval...
Read more

There Will Be Blood! Zuckerberg Wanted to Inflict Pain On Rival Apple

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
A perfect demonstration of how power can infatuate, sending the men at the top in wanton blood-thirst. In stunning...
Read more

Facebook Smartwatch: Data Hungry Beast Now Eyeing On Your Highly Sensitive Data?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you were worried about Facebook tracking you all over the internet and collecting data from WhatsApp embrace for an even worst...
Read more

Endorse News Publishers, Pay and Engage: Microsoft Takes A Dig At Google, Facebook

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
From the chaos ensuing in the Land Down Under, Microsoft looks primed and ready to make the most of it.
Read more

Zuckerberg Wants To Crush Clubhouse With The Time-Tested Strategy

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Unless you are living under a rock, you have surely heard of Clubhouse - the invite-only audio social networking iOS app that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.