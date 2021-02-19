Brief
Updated:

Does Your Car Brand Figure in The Elite List? Consumer Report Lets You Know!

By Jayesh Sharma
3
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Impact: Apple Pay Adds Bitcoin, Google Pay And Samsung Pay To Soon Follow Suit!

Apple has finally caught the crypto-fever and has moved to enable support for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Gets TikTok: A Unique As Well As Surprising Combination

Tesla just rolled out a software update for its cars in China and it is something rather...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Factory In India: Karnataka Gets The Love Of Elon Musk

The Elon Musk owned American electric car company Tesla is all set to set up its very...
Read more

Car buff? On the lookout for the best brands around for a fresh buy? Fear not, because this interesting new report has you sorted.

Consumer Reports has just come out with its closely followed annual list, a report card that rates which car brands make the best vehicles.  

The rankings, which have been factored in after inspecting the individual scores for each model, have used a robust category metric.

Advertisements

The recommendations for the best vehicles available for sale – taking reliability data, customer satisfaction, testing, and sustainability under consideration, have all helped in rounding out the brand’s overall score.

Without further ado, let’s jump right into it!

Consumer Reports’ car brand Report Card this year was a hubbub of activity. There was a fair bit of rejigging, where some brands managed to climb up the rankings ladder while others had to shimmy down based on the individual models presented within the brands’ line-up.

Topping the grade card was Mazda, with 80 overall points to its name. Keeping its focus teemed on mainstream buyers, Mazda was able to best out more expensive brands on the list like Tesla, BMW, and Jaguar.

Coming second and grabbing the second spot in this year’s grade card was German auto-car maker BMW, with a total of 78 points against the brand’s name.

Advertisements

Subaru, a consistent performer through the better part of the last decade due to its small SUV offerings, rounded off the top three with a total of 76 points.

In the brands that figure in the top 5 on the Report Card, Porsche made the cut again, as did Honda. Showed significant improvement by increasing 10 spots to spring into the top 5, Honda’s models were aided in no small part by improved reliability.

Chrysler and Buick also made huge inroads into the top 10 due to continued improvements in their product offerings.

Those inroads were nudged along by the slips of luxury brands Genesis and Lincoln, who registered the biggest drops because of what the score deemed to be subpar predicted reliability.

Looking closely, the bottom line on the year’s Report Card comes out to be this – It is the improvements in reliability, safety, and interior technologies that have enabled mainstream vehicles to close in on luxury cars.

Also, in order for a brand to rise atop the rankings, they need to put in a consistent performance across their line-up. The spots of all the brands are incredibly hard-earned.

Another thing to keep a note of in the Report Card is that for inclusion in the card, brands needed to have at least two models tested by Consumer Report. Since Fiat couldn’t muster the minimum number this year, it was saved the ignominy of being the lowest-ranked this year, a position which is held by Alfa Romeo on this year’s card.

Consumer Reports’ much appreciated new designation for 2021 also included the Green Choice. A label given to vehicles that are among the top 20% of all for giving out the lowest carbon emissions and environmental pollutants, it was applied to arrive at the overall score of every brand in the mix, and rightly so.

The idea behind releasing the Report Card annually is that no single attribute makes a car truly great by itself. That’s why Consumer Report puts their Auto Test Centre, spread across a spacious 327 acres in rural Connecticut to good use.

By putting more than 50 vehicles per year through its paces, and driving those hundreds of miles, Consumer Report has always used a rigorous group of data and consumer-driven assessments to endeavour to give out the best insights needed to make a smart auto purchase.

So make sure to have a peek at the Consumer Reports finding before choosing your next motor brand. It deserves to be claimed by the best.

Ride along and stay tuned for more updates!

Previous articleDigital Services Will Account For 50% Of The Indian IT Industry Revenue By 2026 [Report]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Does Your Car Brand Figure in The Elite List? Consumer Report Lets You Know!

Car buff? On the lookout for the best brands around for a fresh buy? Fear not, because...
Read more
Brief

Digital Services Will Account For 50% Of The Indian IT Industry Revenue By 2026 [Report]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Indian IT industry is all set to accelerate growth over the next five years! According to a soon-to-be-released...
Read more
Brief

Dragon Slayer: India leaves China Behind in Fintech Deals

Jayesh Sharma - 0
The Indian fintech sector is a force to be reckoned with. And by slaying the beast that Chinese fintech is, it has...
Read more
Brief

New Norms For Digital Payments Processors: RBI Wants Them To Improve Security And Compliance!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a bid to improve governance, India’s central bank has decided to tighten the norms around security and compliance for banks and...
Read more
Brief

Online Bookkeeping: The Most Neglected Tool That Accelerates Business Growth

Dazeinfo - 0
As a business owner, it’s crucial that you are always in full control of your finances. Having an understanding of your business...
Read more
Brief

Amazon’s Dirty Secrets To Dupe GOI And Small Sellers Now Revealed!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amazon’s dirty secrets are out and its making heads turn in shock and disbelief! According to Reuters which reviewed...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

$4.6 Billion Incentive For Companies To Push Electric Vehicle Adoption In India

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The Electric Vehicle (EV) market in India is at a nascent stage. So far, the sales of EVs have been encouraging, albeit...
Read more

These Tech Gadgets And Apps Make Your Driving Experience More Memorable

Brief Neeraj M - 0
If you love buying new gadgets or adding new apps to your phone, you may want to think about getting some for your car....
Read more

Honda Connect: A Real-time Car Assistant Is A Game-Changer

Brief Salman SH - 0
Honda recently launched its first-of-a-kind connected car platform called ‘Honda Connect’ on December 2015, eventually presenting it in Bangalore through a test drive. A...
Read more

Google, Tesla And Automated Car Startups: Are We Ready For The Next Big Shift ?

Brief Amartya Baidya - 0
The whole of civilization and evolution of humankind can be summed up as simply getting from one place to another. An average American male...
Read more

5 Of The Most Amazing Bits Of Car Tech Created By Startups

Brief Neeraj M - 0
With cars becoming more technically advanced, it’s not just the standard professions that are called on to work on our vehicles. Electronics and related...
Read more

Happy Birthday Ferdinand Porsche: Thank You For Hyper-Luxury Driving Experience

Brief Swathi R M - 0
The man’s obsession for engineering resulted in the invention of the world’s first electric car. He also gave up his University education for his...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.