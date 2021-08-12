BriefTechnology
Updated:

Amazon Alexa Meets Mahindra XUV700: Expect The Unexpected From India’s First Vehicle With Voice AI

By Dazeinfo
4
0

Technology is fast becoming an integral part of every aspect of life. And this is quite evident with the last move made by India’s leading automaker Mahindra. India’s first car to feature integrated Alexa AI will be the Mahindra XUV700. This makes it simpler and easier to navigate, stay organized, and be entertained. 

Customers can ask Alexa to control the vehicle’s functions, including cabin temperature and windows, as well as play music and audiobooks. They can also get directions and check traffic and manage their smart home. All this while keeping their eyes on the road.

Customers are increasingly becoming comfortable having the same voice assistant they use at home in their cars. Research has shown that this is a preference. Many thousands of Indian customers have bought Echo devices. They love talking to Alexa, and interact with her millions of times per week in English and Hindi. The Alexa in-vehicle experience is intended to complement the Alexa experience at home. It includes many of the same features customers know and love, plus additional functionality such as navigation and car control.

Our vision is to bring Alexa to customers wherever they are – at home, at work, and on the go. We’re thrilled to work with the Mahindra Group and make Alexa a natural part of the in-car experience,” says Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.

Customers of XUV700 have access to exclusive benefits, such as:

  • Access to Alexa offline: Many drivers lose connectivity when driving in dense urban areas, tunnels, remote areas, and in parking lots.The XUV700 has offline functionality that allows customers to control the sunroof, windows, switch to a USB- or Bluetooth-connected smartphone and adjust the climate settings. This makes it possible for customers not only stay productive but also entertain themselves when connectivity is poor.
  • Remote vehicle control from your home: XUV700 customers have the ability to use the Mahindra Skill by Alexa at home to access vehicle information like fuel level and tire pressure. They can also remotely control the lock and unlock of the car doors, adjust the cabin temperature, etc. These voice-enabled features are available on all Alexa-supported devices, including Echo smart speakers, FireTV and the Alexa app for mobile phones.

“Our collaboration with a customer-obsessed leader such as Amazon comes from a single-minded focus to make our new XUV700 an SUV like no other. We are confident that this seamless integration will further enhance the ownership experience of our connected and tech-savvy customers of today,” says Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

The Alexa Auto Software Developer Kit (SDK) has been used by Mahindra XUV700. This allows automakers to improve functionality and reduce friction, allowing them to integrate Alexa in their vehicles and create custom voice-first experiences. Through regular over-the-air updates, the Alexa Auto SDK can seamlessly deliver new features and first-of-its-kind experiences to XUV700 customers. The XUV700 with Alexa Built-in is due to be launched on the 14th of August.

