BriefSocial MediaTwitter
Updated:

Elon Musk Follows, She Thanks, Musk Unfollows: Elon Never Stops Surprising

By Aarzu Khan
1
0

Must Read

BriefShilpa Shree - 1

Indian Marketers To Invest More On Social Media In 2013: 52% Focus On Customer Acquisition [Report]

Majority of e-Marketers are focusing on Customer Acquisition via Social Media in 2013, according to a latest e-Marketing research...
Read more
BriefSwathi R M - 0

Happy Birthday Reid Hoffman: The Silicon Valley’s Grand Master

The world had no idea what a professional social network should look like, before LinkedIn Corp was founded in...
Read more
BriefItu Rathore - 0

Big Tech Acquisitions: Google Was The Most Bullish During The Last 5 Years [REPORT]

A new CbInsights report reveals the investment and acquisitions activities of the world's biggest tech giants such as Facebook,...
Read more

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, never stops surprising, especially when on Twitter. He is known to make the Wall Street dancing on his tweets but he can also be quite a funny troll in between his posts about Tesla or SpaceX.

The latest incident related to Elon Musk twitter activity is intruige as well as funny.

Rebecca, a space enthusiast, left stunned after noticing that she is followed by none other than world’s second richest billionaire Elon Musk. Unlike Elon Musk, who enjoys a huge fan following of 59 million, Rebacca is followe dby only 7,400 people on Twitter. Indeed it’s a lifetime moment for anyone by seeing a person at a stature of Elon Mush finds value in his tweets, and starts following her. tweets are going top be read.

Advertisements

To express his happines, excitement and gratiture towards Elon Musk Rebacca thanked Musk.

Hoever, it appears that her tweet did the damage by grabbing attention of Elon. Her happiness was short lived when Musk responded to Rebecca with a short, humorous message.

Realising how disheartning and disappointing this could be to her, Musk added some more clarity in his followup tweets. He explained that it must be his child, named X, who accidentally followed Rebacca as he likes to play with Musk’s phone frequently.  

Whatever be the case, it was a moment of joy and celeration for Rebecca, albiet for a very brief period. Getting attention from Musk, and being followed by him accidentially is a rare accident many of Twittaratis would love to meet. It’s important to mention that Elon follows only 109 people on his Twitter account.

Musk’s activities on Twitter keep attracting eyeballs at regular intervals. His outspoken tweets put him in trouble and cost dearly. One of his tweets dubbed as ‘world’s most expensive tweet‘ made almost everyone in tehw orld stunned.

Advertisements

Anyways, Rebacca may not be that lucky to have Elon Musk in his followers list, but this is the incident she would like to remember and boast lifelong.

Previous articleHappy Birthday Steve Wozniak: The Brain Behind Apple Inc.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Elon Musk Follows, She Thanks, Musk Unfollows: Elon Never Stops Surprising

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, never stops surprising, especially when on Twitter. He is known to make...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

WhatsApp View Once Feature: Share Sensitive Messages With Confidence Now!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
WhatsApp announced that it would soon let users send instant disappearing photos and videos. This week the feature will be rolling out to over 2...
Read more

Twitter Bounty Program Is Lucrative Enough To Pocket Few Thousands Dollars In A Jiffy

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Twitter has come up with a new bounty program. Twitter bounty offer may not be as commercially lucrative as Microsoft or Facebook, it's definitely...
Read more

Elon Musk Puts His Weight Behind Epic Games Against Apple!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Elon Musk and Apple has a kind of weird connect. As Elon is known to be too vocal when it comes to expression of...
Read more

Elon Musk, CEO of Apple: Had Tim Cook Agreed To Acquire Tesla In 2016

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Depending on who you speak to, Elon Musk and Tim Cook has their own version of the history that relates Tesla and Apple. In 2016,...
Read more

TikTok Is Now The World’s Most Popular Non-Facebook App With Record 3 Billion Downloads!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
When you think of the world's most popular apps, the first name comes into your mind: Facebook. If not, then WhatsApps or Instagram. Interestingly,...
Read more

Twitter Is In Serious Trouble After The Verdict Given By Indian Court Today!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
No relief for Twitter India! The grip is tightening for micro-blogging platforms with each passing day. Today, Delhi High Court came down heavily on...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.