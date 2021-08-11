Elon Musk Follows, She Thanks, Musk Unfollows: Elon Never Stops Surprising

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, never stops surprising, especially when on Twitter. He is known to make the Wall Street dancing on his tweets but he can also be quite a funny troll in between his posts about Tesla or SpaceX.

The latest incident related to Elon Musk twitter activity is intruige as well as funny.

Rebecca, a space enthusiast, left stunned after noticing that she is followed by none other than world’s second richest billionaire Elon Musk. Unlike Elon Musk, who enjoys a huge fan following of 59 million, Rebacca is followe dby only 7,400 people on Twitter. Indeed it’s a lifetime moment for anyone by seeing a person at a stature of Elon Mush finds value in his tweets, and starts following her. tweets are going top be read.

Advertisements

To express his happines, excitement and gratiture towards Elon Musk Rebacca thanked Musk.

♥️@elonmusk♥️ Thank you for the follow. I'm delighted and honored!🥰 — Rebecca (@PolarStarRose) July 30, 2021

Hoever, it appears that her tweet did the damage by grabbing attention of Elon. Her happiness was short lived when Musk responded to Rebecca with a short, humorous message.

Sorry, accidental tap! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

Realising how disheartning and disappointing this could be to her, Musk added some more clarity in his followup tweets. He explained that it must be his child, named X, who accidentally followed Rebacca as he likes to play with Musk’s phone frequently.

Whatever be the case, it was a moment of joy and celeration for Rebecca, albiet for a very brief period. Getting attention from Musk, and being followed by him accidentially is a rare accident many of Twittaratis would love to meet. It’s important to mention that Elon follows only 109 people on his Twitter account.

Musk’s activities on Twitter keep attracting eyeballs at regular intervals. His outspoken tweets put him in trouble and cost dearly. One of his tweets dubbed as ‘world’s most expensive tweet‘ made almost everyone in tehw orld stunned.

Advertisements

Anyways, Rebacca may not be that lucky to have Elon Musk in his followers list, but this is the incident she would like to remember and boast lifelong.