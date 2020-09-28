TikTok Escapes The Ban In the US, Albeit Temporary

As usual, a new day and a new action relation to TikTok ban in the US. On Sunday, a federal judge has blocked the scheduled ban on TikTok which was supposed to come into the effect from Sunday evening.

This has given a great relief to the whole TikTok US team and its employees who were staring at the new ban ordered by the Trump administrator on 18th of September.

Carl Nichols, U.S. District Judge, formed a view that the ban on downloading of TikTok in the US is currently not required. He granted preliminary injection against the ban but declined to give similar relief on the separate set of prohibition which will comes into effect from November 12. In August, the Trump administration has set November 12 as a deadline for TikTok to sell majority stakes to the US-based companies.

The ban on downloading of the app would have prohibited millions of new users in the US to onboard TikTok in the US. The company felt that such a ban is unnecessary especially when things are moving a positive direction after the announcement of Oracle TikTok deal.

“We’re pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TikTok app ban,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue defending our rights for the benefit of our community and employees. At the same time, we will also maintain our ongoing dialogue with the government to turn our proposal, which the President gave his preliminary approval to last weekend, into an agreement.”

This is a second set back for Trump administration after losing the court fight against WeChat last week. The two consecutive losses against Chinese companies could have a serious impact on the aggressive approach US administration has employed on the ground of data privacy and national security.

Until now over 100 million users in the US have downloaded TikTok app.

The judge, however, didn’t revealed the reason for forming such an opinion and asked both the parties to submit their views on whether the reasons for ruling must be disclosed by Monday.

The judge also ordered both parties to submit a joint proposed schedule for further hearings “on or before” Sept. 30.

The favouring ruling will boost the morale of TikTok and will help the ByteDance owned short video app continue fighting against the Facebook owned Instagram Reels which is leaving no stone unturned to lure TikTok influencers, users and stars in the US.