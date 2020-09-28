Brief
Updated:

TikTok Escapes The Ban In the US, Albeit Temporary

By Aarzu Khan
14
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Apple Store In India: More Of Disappointment Than Excitement?

Apple has started making moves to strengthen its presence in India. With the launch of Apple online...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Windfall! Online Grocery Market In India Looks Set For Purple Patch Ahead

Silver linings are clearly in short supply in the pandemic fuelled world that we have come to...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Facebook’s Chasm Of Distrust: An Ever-Deepening Divide

Facebook, the world's most popular social media platform has failed measurably as it is voted as the...
Read more

As usual, a new day and a new action relation to TikTok ban in the US. On Sunday, a federal judge has blocked the scheduled ban on TikTok which was supposed to come into the effect from Sunday evening.

This has given a great relief to the whole TikTok US team and its employees who were staring at the new ban ordered by the Trump administrator on 18th of September.

Carl Nichols, U.S. District Judge, formed a view that the ban on downloading of TikTok in the US is currently not required. He granted preliminary injection against the ban but declined to give similar relief on the separate set of prohibition which will comes into effect from November 12. In August, the Trump administration has set November 12 as a deadline for TikTok to sell majority stakes to the US-based companies.

Advertisements

The ban on downloading of the app would have prohibited millions of new users in the US to onboard TikTok in the US. The company felt that such a ban is unnecessary especially when things are moving a positive direction after the announcement of Oracle TikTok deal.

“We’re pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TikTok app ban,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue defending our rights for the benefit of our community and employees. At the same time, we will also maintain our ongoing dialogue with the government to turn our proposal, which the President gave his preliminary approval to last weekend, into an agreement.”

This is a second set back for Trump administration after losing the court fight against WeChat last week. The two consecutive losses against Chinese companies could have a serious impact on the aggressive approach US administration has employed on the ground of data privacy and national security.

Until now over 100 million users in the US have downloaded TikTok app.

The judge, however, didn’t revealed the reason for forming such an opinion and asked both the parties to submit their views on whether the reasons for ruling must be disclosed by Monday.

The judge also ordered both parties to submit a joint proposed schedule for further hearings “on or before” Sept. 30.

Advertisements

The favouring ruling will boost the morale of TikTok and will help the ByteDance owned short video app continue fighting against the Facebook owned Instagram Reels which is leaving no stone unturned to lure TikTok influencers, users and stars in the US.

Previous articleWindfall! Online Grocery Market In India Looks Set For Purple Patch Ahead

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

TikTok Escapes The Ban In the US, Albeit Temporary

As usual, a new day and a new action relation to TikTok ban in the US. On...
Read more
Brief

Windfall! Online Grocery Market In India Looks Set For Purple Patch Ahead

Aarzu Khan - 0
Silver linings are clearly in short supply in the pandemic fuelled world that we have come to know. In a rare exception,...
Read more
Brief

$4.6 Billion Incentive For Companies To Push Electric Vehicle Adoption In India

Dazeinfo - 0
The Electric Vehicle (EV) market in India is at a nascent stage. So far, the sales of EVs have been encouraging, albeit...
Read more
Brief

Amazon Luna Is Here To Eat Into The Cloud Gaming Market, Dominated By Google And Microsoft

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The cloud gaming space has been one of the key interest areas of Amazon for quite some time. Today, the eCommerce giant...
Read more
Brief

Facebook’s Chasm Of Distrust: An Ever-Deepening Divide

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Facebook, the world's most popular social media platform has failed measurably as it is voted as the least trusted social media platform...
Read more
Brief

With 9.8 Million Users Coursera Observes Boom Of Online Education In India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global outbreak of Covid-19 has changed the lifestyle of people and almost every industry has resorted to online in a bid...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Facebook’s Chasm Of Distrust: An Ever-Deepening Divide

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Facebook, the world's most popular social media platform has failed measurably as it is voted as the least trusted social media platform...
Read more

TikTok Oracle Deal: An Eyewash Or Mockery?

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
On Saturday, within few hours of US Department of Commerce announcing the ban on TikTok that would prevent users to download TikTok...
Read more

TikTok Oracle Deal: China is Not Happy

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
Beijing is not at all happy with how the TikTok-Oracle deal panned out! In an editorial, Global Times, the...
Read more

TikTok Oracle Deal: Confusion, Contradictions and Quest for Control

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Another day Another verbal volley. TikTok Oracle deal saga continues. The tug-of-war with the back and forth statements surrounding...
Read more

TikTok Oracle Deal: No Technology Transfer, No Ownership, Rest All Is Fine

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The brouhaha around TikTok and the US administration simply refuses to subside. In the ensuing see-saw of developments, ByteDance...
Read more

US Bans TikTok And WeChat: Oracle Deal Fails To Excite Trump [UPDATED]

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Amidst all the news about TikTok's proposed IPO in the US and Oracle deal, this news is no less than a surprise....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.