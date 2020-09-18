Brief
US Bans TikTok And WeChat: Oracle Deal Fails To Excite Trump

By Dazeinfo
4
0

Amidst all the news about TikTok’s proposed IPO in the US and Oracle deal, this news is no less than a surprise. The Trump administration has given cold shoulders to the recent Oracle TikTok partnership agreement and decided to ban TikTok in the US.

According to FinancialTimes, both Apple App Store and Google Play have been notified about the ban on TikTok in the US. The app must be pulled down from the app stores from Sunday.

This is quite shocking considering it’s in sharp contrast to all the latest developments which were giving completely different feelers about the view of the US on TikTok after the recent partnership agreement with Oracle.

According to the report US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to instruct Apple AppStore and Google Play to ban TikTok from Sunday.

Oracle Deal, TikTok IPO Failed To Excite Trump

The decision to ban TikTok in the US from Sunday has left many surprised and stunned. Last week itself TikTok announced that it has signed a trusted partnernership agreement with US based Oracle Corporation. As a part of the proposed deal ByteDance would sell 20% stake to Oracle, along with Walmart.

Yesterday we also reported that ByteDance is planning for an IPO in the US next year, should the government in the United States give its approval to the plan.

Looks like all such plans

Developing…….

