Brief
Updated:

It’s TikTok With Oracle In the US As Microsoft loses Out To China

By Dazeinfo
6
0

Must Read

After one and a half months of all kind of negotiations, rumours and speculations on TikTok acquisition deal in the US, the dust is finally settling down. Microsoft TikTok deal has fallen apart as the ByteDance has turned their back on the US software giant, officially.

In a brief press note, Microsoft has stated that ByteDance has denied selling TikTok to Microsoft. While the rest of the note doesn’t say anything significant but a bit of disappointment is clearly visible as the US tech giant has emphasised on the fact that all kind of measures and changes required to take the deal to a conclusive end were introduced during the course of negotiation and talks.

While, it’s not confirmed yet that on what grounds the acquisition talks between TikTok and Microsoft – the most probable acquirer – failed, few of the insiders spilt beans that it’s due to the agreement signed between Oracle and ByteDance for TikTok US operations.

Advertisements

Yes, you read it correctly, it’s Oracle that apparently has the last laugh in TikTok acquisition deal!

Just an hour after the Microsoft confirming the failure of TikTok acquisition talk, WSJ confirmed Oracle as the ‘trusted technology partnership deal’ with TikTok in the US.

Oracle will provide all the cloud technology to ByteDance to host all the data of TikTok in the US itself. However, neither Oracle nor ByteDance has made any statement on the acquisition of TikTok in the US – the main bone of contention between the Trump government and TikTok.

On August 06, the Trump Government set the deadline of 45 days for TikTok to sell its US operations to a suitable US company. Later the duration was extended to 90 days given the complexity involved in the discussion and evaluation.

With Oracle by its side, it would be interesting to see if the deadlock between TikTok and the US government ends now. To put things in perspective, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is quite close to the US President Donald Trump. Besides having some of the prominent personalities on Oracle board, Larry also hosted the fundraising party for Trump at his house last week.

Advertisements

As China has put its foot down opposing the sales of TikTok to any US company, ByteDance is apparently betting on the relationship between Larry Ellison and Donald Trump by signing a ‘partnership deal’ with Oracle.

It would be interesting to whether such move by ByteDance convince Trump administration or takes TikTok to certain death in the US.

Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous articleNew Cybersecurity Report Highlights A Growing Epidemic: Ransomware!
Next articleChina Would Kill TikTok If Oracle Deal Fails To Excite US Authorities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

China Would Kill TikTok If Oracle Deal Fails To Excite US Authorities

As Trump's proposed deadline for US businesses to cut ties with the popular Chinese apps TikTok and...
Read more
Brief

It’s TikTok With Oracle In the US As Microsoft loses Out To China

Dazeinfo - 0
After one and a half months of all kind of negotiations, rumours and speculations on TikTok acquisition deal in the US, the...
Read more
Brief

New Cybersecurity Report Highlights A Growing Epidemic: Ransomware!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
We all know how the first half of 2020 fell prey to the global COVID-19 pandemic. But there is something else that...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Focuses On Gen Z With New Product ‘Campus’: What’s Cooking?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook which today boasts of 2.6 billion monthly active users worldwide was started from a dorm and launched as an exclusive ‘college-only’...
Read more
Brief

Indians Account For Only 24% Of Total Patents Filed In India: Lagging Behind In Homegrown Innovation?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Even though India is the world’s second-biggest internet market and is going through digitisation at a rapid pace, innovation is something that...
Read more
Brief

Amazon Could Invest $20 Billion In Reliance Retail

Dazeinfo - 2
If you think that the richest person in India has raised enough to take Reliance Industries Limited to new heights, it's time...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

China Would Kill TikTok If Oracle Deal Fails To Excite US Authorities

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
As Trump's proposed deadline for US businesses to cut ties with the popular Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat is fast approaching, tensions...
Read more

SoftBank Sets Eyes On TikTok India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you think that acquisition of TikTok India is now a two horse race, involving giants like Microsoft and Reliance Jio, you...
Read more

TikTok Activates Plan B As China New Law Could Jeopardise The Acquisition Talk!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The acquisition of TikTok is riddled with more twists and turns than your average thriller flick! As if the...
Read more

After Apple, Microsoft Has Begun Waging War On Google Search?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
Alphabet-owned Google Inc has been enjoying absolute dominance or one could even say an almost monopoly status when it comes to the...
Read more

Walmart Dials Microsoft For TikTok Acquisition

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The TikTok acquisition is heating up in leaps and bounds as days go by! In a surprise development, Walmart has entered the...
Read more

Reliance Eyes $18 Billion ePharmacy Market With The Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Netmeds

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
After raising billions of dollars in record time for Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani is out for shopping startups to strengthen the presence...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.