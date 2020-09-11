BriefInternet
Updated:

New Cybersecurity Report Highlights A Growing Epidemic: Ransomware!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
11
0

Must Read

We all know how the first half of 2020 fell prey to the global COVID-19 pandemic. But there is something else that caused severe damages in the same time period as well.

We are talking about security threats and ransomware in particular. 

In a newly surfaced report that has been published by Coalition, a cyber insurance and security company, it is highlighted that ransomware accounting for a whopping 41% of cyber insurance claims filed in 1H 2020.

Advertisements

The insights in the report have been derived from 5,000 small and midsize organizations Coalition is currently serving across the United States and Canada. The report paints a brutally honest picture of how the severity of cybersecurity threats are evolving over time.

In the report, the firm highlights how COVID-19 has been responsible for the surge in the number of cyberattacks as well. As many organisations during this pandemic opted for working remotely, cybercriminals are finding it easy to exploit the mass uncertainty and fear that this pandemic situation brought on.

Coalition observed that the average ransom demand amongst their policyholders increased by concerning 100% from 2019 through Q1 2020, and then went on to further balloon by another 47% from Q1 to Q2 2020 when COVID-19 started spreading globally.

Source: Coalition

The report underlines some of the much-needed specifics about the different types of ransomware that are currently doing the rounds in the US. For instance, Coalition spotted how some newer strains of ransomware are more malicious than the usual ones. 

Then there are the ones which demand very huge ransoms with the cybercriminals threatening to expose the organisation’s data in case of non-payment.

Advertisements

Coalition also highlights how, among all other types of ransomware, the one known as ‘Maze’ has been observed to have a higher average demand which is 6 times larger than the overall average demand of other ransomware.

Source: Coalition

Now, when it comes frauds related to funds transfer and social engineering, since the beginning of the pandemic, Coalition reported a 35% increase in claims filed by their policyholders. 

Losses from these types of attacks were observed to be ranging from anywhere between low thousands to well over $1 million per event. 

The report has also depicted how the COVID-19 pandemic saw a notable surge in business emails being compromised as well. A 67% increase in the number of email attacks was recorded during the first half of 2020.

The cybersecurity and insurance firm broke down the most frequent types of loss which accounted for 87% of reported incidents and 84% of claims payouts in the first half of 2020 in the following categories – ransomware at 41%, funds transfer loss at 27% and incidents which included the compromise of business emails at 19%.

Source: Coalition

Increased Cyber Attacks During H1 2020: Causes

Undoubtedly, the increasing number of ransomware attacks and cases paints quite a worrisome picture, especially when the situation is far from getting back to normal.

It’s important to take a look at factors that led to to the increased cyber-attacks and claims. Coalition’s report highlights a few of those important ones everyone must pay attention to:

  • As most organisations pivoted to remote work in a hurry, a lot of loopholes emerged in the areas of remote accessibility which ransomware incidents found easy to exploit.
  • For frauds related to funds transfer, attackers used various techniques to exploit their prey. Email intrusion, invoice manipulation, and domain spoofing were observed to be some of the most commonly used methods.
  • For attacks related to business email compromise, organizations which used Microsoft Outlook for email experienced 3 times more exploitation when compared to the ones which used Gmail from Google.

Not long ago we reported about how a city came under the grip of cybercriminals and ended up paying the ransom to get back to normality.

All in all, if one has to pinpoint the primary cause of it all, it simply boils down to human error. Thus, it is crucial to educate oneself about different security measures and how they can be deployed in order to keep the various devices we use on a day-to-day basis protected from all the cybercriminals out there.

Do you think that ransomware attacks have become the most favourite ammunition of cybercriminals in the era of internet and mobile, while the world is still underestimating the damages it could cause in future? Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous articleFacebook Focuses On Gen Z With New Product ‘Campus’: What’s Cooking?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

New Cybersecurity Report Highlights A Growing Epidemic: Ransomware!

We all know how the first half of 2020 fell prey to the global COVID-19 pandemic. But...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Focuses On Gen Z With New Product ‘Campus’: What’s Cooking?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook which today boasts of 2.6 billion monthly active users worldwide was started from a dorm and launched as an exclusive ‘college-only’...
Read more
Brief

Indians Account For Only 24% Of Total Patents Filed In India: Lagging Behind In Homegrown Innovation?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Even though India is the world’s second-biggest internet market and is going through digitisation at a rapid pace, innovation is something that...
Read more
Brief

Amazon Could Invest $20 Billion In Reliance Retail

Dazeinfo - 2
If you think that the richest person in India has raised enough to take Reliance Industries Limited to new heights, it's time...
Read more
Brief

Getting More Customers To Grow Your Business Is Tricky In Digital Era

Dazeinfo - 0
KYC stands for know your customer. It is far more than a by-word or buzzword. There are many benefits of knowing your...
Read more
Brief

After Jio, Reliance Retail Bags Rs. 7,500 Crores As Investment From Silver Lake!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Reliance Industries Limited, aka RIL, is revving up its engine to begin another stake selling spree, but this time for its retail...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

When A City Had To Pay Ransom To Cyber Criminals!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While the rapid advancement in technology surely did gift us with newer and more powerful devices, be it smartphones or iPads, it...
Read more

Cybersecurity Investment In 2020 Could Grow To The Tune Of $43 Billion

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Cybersecurity investment is rising amidst the new normal as employees are accessing a lot of sensitive official data from home network.
Read more

Passwordless Login: The Future of Account Security being Used By 150 Million Users Now!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
A few days ago, as the entire cybersecurity industry acknowledged World Password Day, many experts wondered how our lives would look without...
Read more

Cybersecurity Incidents In India by Year

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
According to the latest data released by the...
Read more

Cybersecurity Incidents In India Increased by 90% In 2019!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The exploded adoption of internet and mobile internet has also attracted new challenges for authorities. The total number of cybersecurity incidents in...
Read more

The New Style Ransomware Attacks In India Is Quite Alarming: eScan

Brief Chetna Bajpai - 0
Nobody has forgotten the chaos created by the “WannaCry” Ransomware attack all around the world, owing to its lateral movement. It was immensely powerful and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.