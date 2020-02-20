BriefInternetE-Marketing

Essential Email Marketing Features for eStore Owners That Generate Guaranteed ROI

Email Marketing has completely changed in the last one year. The standard practices are no more effective as recipients are bombarded with tens of such emails every day. The latest study highlights a few new-age email marketing tactic that are able to generate the desired ROI.

By Aarzu Khan
Aarzu Khan
A full-time data scientists and a part-time industry analyst; still learning power of effective presentation and firm believer of the thought "Numbers are always magical". Love to be in the network of people who 'know' how to respect their time and keep others engaged in meaningful activities.

Email marketing is essential and is a significant part of current digital strategies. Email marketing reigns supreme when you need to enhance your sales figure and, at the same time, want low cost-per-acquisition. Though the fact is already known to most eCommerce businesses, it is probably the sole reason why lead generation campaigns are a big hit. It helps build trust with your potential customers. Email marketing solutions help businesses automate messages, deal with lists and maintaining them, etc.  

With improvements in technology, the demands of the customers also change frequently. Hence, email service providers are cultivating new features and potentials at much lower rates. Here’s an article by litmus.com that predicts email marketing trends of 2020. 

Let us know some essential email marketing features that are going to drive sales in 2020. The post is quite helpful for eCommerce merchants as they will know about new email marketing trends and features. 

The marketing tool should have the following features-

  • Easy to use email editor – Most marketers do not have a technical background. Therefore, the tool should have an understandable interface with which the user can easily tweak a text copy or email design and alter campaigns as well.
  • Efficient data management – It should have the ability to import new subscribers or a segment of existing subscribers.
  • Take care of timing and optimize accordingly – A new artificial intelligence feature tracks time and sends details when a customer opens an email. It significantly helps to optimize email campaigns accordingly, and no further guess works are needed regarding when to send through an email.
     
  • Personalization of emails – About 74% of marketers says targeted personalization boosts customer engagement. Personalization of emails in modern marketing campaigns results in improved customer experience. Objectives are reached easily with the help of customization. The list of subscribers is segmented based on different factors. Segmentation makes sending autoresponders easy, and offers can be customized based on different groups of subscribers. Data is grouped with the help of built-in tools.
  • Automatic A/B testing – Such tools are required by marketers so that they can carry out their A/B tests easily. Subsets of different messages are set for a specific period, and the winning message is then deployed automatically by the tool. Opens and clicks are monitored closely in A/B testing procedures; thus, marketers often demand this tool that helps them to run the most productive campaign and deploy the winning message.
  • Support – Email service providers should provide significant support to marketers. For they may have sudden queries and replies are needed immediately. If email service providers offer poor services, then marketers are most likely to switch companies.
  • Auto-responses – Don’t miss out on a feature that is a must when it comes to email marketing. Email marketing tools should have the ability to create emails that are triggered to subscribers from the same platform. Promotional emails are a must-have in your email marketing campaigns. 

 Apart from having some essential tools, email marketing platforms should also have some creative tools. It helps to make the marketing campaigns attractive.

  • Automated email templates – Keep basic email templates available are rendered on desktop as well as on mobile. It helps to save a lot of time in the future.
  • Reliability and Support – An email marketing tool should be reliable and should provide consistent quality services. Excellent customer service is another crucial factor. A mediocre tool can prove to be a better choice instead of a full-fledged platform with terrible support.
  • Implementation of Analytics tracking – The capacity of allowing the addition of URL parameters facilitates tracking consumer behaviour in Google Analytics.

Email marketing tools should also have significant system features incorporated that help to deliver efficient email campaigns. Some significant ones include cloud platforms that can be accessed at any point in time, easy setup that requires less maintenance, providing feedback for deliverables that were not successful, and updating the master database automatically.

Final Words

However, the selection of different features for your email marketing tool depends on your decision. The choice is made based on the budget, objectives, functionality, team resources, etc. To start with choosing the best tool for your business, you should consider focusing on the features. Various email service providers also offer trial periods for the convenience of their customers. They help them to find the best tool that suits their requirements. 

