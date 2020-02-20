More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Adobe total operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1994 to the recently completed quarter. The company’s total operating expenses increased 13.4% YoY in fiscal Q4 2019, to $1,570 million.

Adobe’s Total Quarterly Expenses: History

Region Worldwide Source Adobe Quarterly Reports, Sec Filings Graph ID 660 Note Adobe fiscal year starts from December 1st

As the graph shows, the company has always been spending over 50% of its total quarterly revenue on R&D, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative, etc.

One must note that Adobe’s total expenses swelled over 30.6% YoY in fiscal Q2 2019, to an all-time high of $1,587.2 million.

In fiscal Q2 2017, the quarterly operating expenses of Adobe crossed $1 billion ($1,028.7 million to be specific) mark for the first time since inception. That’s representing over 58% of the company’s total revenue generated during the quarter.

About Adobe Inc.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) (formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated ) is an American multinational computer software company. Adobe was founded in December 1982 by Charles Geschke and John Warnock.

Prior to co-founding Adobe, Charles Geschke and John Warnock were working at Xerox‘s Palo Alto Research Center (PARC). At PARC, Geschke and Warnock, together invented a page description language (PDL), which provided a means to describe complex forms like typefaces electronically – called Interpress. They tried almost for two years to convince Xerox management to turn Interpress into a commercial product but failed. Later, they both left Xerox and co-found Adobe Systems.

Adobe was originally incorporated in California in October 1983 and later in May 1997, it was reincorporated in Delaware.

Adobe is best known for Adobe Flash, Adobe Photoshop, Acrobat Reader, the Portable Document Format (PDF), and Adobe Creative Suite, Adobe Creative Cloud.

On August 20, 1986, Adobe went for Initial public offering, at a split-adjusted share price of US$.17. It was the first time in 1999 when Adobe’s annual revenue crossed $1 billion mark.

On October 3, 2018, Adobe officially changed its name from Adobe Systems Incorporated to Adobe Inc. The company’s business is organized into three reportable segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing.

Adobe currently stands at No. 339 on 2019 Fortune 500 list of companies, up from No. 443 in 2017

Here are some interesting facts about Adobe.

