Accenture New Bookings by Quarter: FY Q1 2004 – Q3 2020

The above graph represents the Accenture new bookings by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2004 to Q3 2020. The company reported a modest 4.1% YoY growth in its total new bookings, increased from $10.6 billion in FY Q3 2019 to $11.03 billion in FY Q3 2020. However, it’s a huge 22.3% decline from the previous quarter when Accenture’s total new bookings reached an all-time high of $14.2 billion.

RegionWorldwide
SourceAccenture plc SEC Filings
Graph ID931
NoteAccenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

