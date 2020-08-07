Accenture New Bookings by Quarter: FY Q1 2004 – Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Accenture new bookings by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2004 to Q3 2020. The company reported a modest 4.1% YoY growth in its total new bookings, increased from $10.6 billion in FY Q3 2019 to $11.03 billion in FY Q3 2020. However, it’s a huge 22.3% decline from the previous quarter when Accenture’s total new bookings reached an all-time high of $14.2 billion.

Region Worldwide Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 931 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

