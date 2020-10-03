Last Updated:

Major Investments in Reliance Retail 2020

The below graph represents all major investments in Reliance Retail unit in 2020. Surprisingly, in just one month, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, bagged 6 major deals worth Rs 32,197.5 crore for 7.28% equity stake.

The above graph represents the major investments in Reliance Retail unit in 2020. Surprisingly, in just one month, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has raised a total of Rs 32,197.5 crore from 6 global investors. These investors include Silver Lake Partners (Sept 9th and 30th), KKR (Sept 23), General Atlantic (Sept 30), Mubadala (Oct 1), GIC (Oct 2), TPG Capital (Oct 3).

Interestingly, the Silver Lake Partners emerged as the biggest investor for Reliance Retail unit as the total investment stood at ₹ 9,375 crore for 2.13% equity stake. On September 9, 2020, the Reliance Industries announced its first big investment of ₹ 7,500 crore by Silver Lake into RRVL. While additional ₹ 1,875 crore investment was announced on September 30, 2020. It is important to note that Silver Lake had invested about Rs 10,202.55 crore ($1.35 billion) in Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Similarly, KKR, General Atlantic and Mubadala also made a significant investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

