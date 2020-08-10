Last Updated:

Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments by Quarter

The below graph represents the total number of PC devices shipped globally during a quarter, starting from Q1 2010 to Q2 2020. Interestingly, due to the Covid-19 lockdown in all major countries, the demand for laptops and notebooks have increased to maintain the work-from-home as well as e-learning needs. About 72.3 million units were shipped during June quarter, showing an appreciable 11.2% YoY growth.

The above graph represents the worldwide traditional PC shipments by quarter, starting from Q1 2010 to Q2 2020. The global traditional PC shipments, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, increased 11.2% YoY in Q2 2020, to 72.3 million unitsaccording to IDC. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown in all major countries, the demand for laptops and notebooks have increased to maintain the work-from-home as well as e-learning needs.

HP, Lenovo and Dell Technologies remained the top 3 vendors of the global PC market as of June 2020.

NoteCY starts from January 01 to December 31

