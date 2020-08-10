More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the worldwide traditional PC shipments by quarter, starting from Q1 2010 to Q2 2020. The global traditional PC shipments, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, increased 11.2% YoY in Q2 2020, to 72.3 million units, according to IDC. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown in all major countries, the demand for laptops and notebooks have increased to maintain the work-from-home as well as e-learning needs.

HP, Lenovo and Dell Technologies remained the top 3 vendors of the global PC market as of June 2020.

Region Worldwide Source IDC Graph ID 934 Note CY starts from January 01 to December 31

