Accenture Quarterly New Bookings by Type of Work

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of Accenture's new bookings by type of work, starting from fiscal Q1 2004 to Q3 2020. Interestingly, the consulting bookings accounted for approximately 56.1% of the company's total new bookings during the fiscal Q3 2020, totalling $6.19 billion. While Accenture's new outsourcing bookings increased a modest 5.5% YoY, to $4.84 billion.

The above graph represents the Accenture quarterly new bookings by type of work, starting from fiscal Q1 2004 to Q3 2020. Accenture’s total new bookings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $11.03 billion. Interestingly, the new bookings for consulting services accounted for approximately 56.1% of the total bookings. Accenture’s consulting bookings increased 3% YoY in FY Q3 2020, to $6.19 billion. On the other hand, Accenture’s outsourcing bookings increased an appreciable 5.5% YoY, to $4.84 billion during the quarter.

RegionWorldwide
SourceAccenture plc SEC Filings
Graph ID930
NoteAccenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

However, on a quarterly basis, the company reported a strong decline in the new bookings for both consulting and outsourcing businesses during the third quarter ended May 31, 2020. While the consulting bookings declined 13.4% QoQ, outsourcing bookings declined 31.4% QoQ during the quarter.

