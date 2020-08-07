More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Accenture quarterly new bookings by type of work, starting from fiscal Q1 2004 to Q3 2020. Accenture’s total new bookings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $11.03 billion. Interestingly, the new bookings for consulting services accounted for approximately 56.1% of the total bookings. Accenture’s consulting bookings increased 3% YoY in FY Q3 2020, to $6.19 billion. On the other hand, Accenture’s outsourcing bookings increased an appreciable 5.5% YoY, to $4.84 billion during the quarter.

Region Worldwide Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 930 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

However, on a quarterly basis, the company reported a strong decline in the new bookings for both consulting and outsourcing businesses during the third quarter ended May 31, 2020. While the consulting bookings declined 13.4% QoQ, outsourcing bookings declined 31.4% QoQ during the quarter.

