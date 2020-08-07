Last Updated:

Accenture Consulting Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2003 – Q3 2020

The below graph represents the quarterly revenue of Accenture from consulting services, starting from fiscal Q1 2003 to Q3 2020. Interestingly, a whopping 54.6% of the company's total revenue came from the consulting services, amounting to $5,997.9 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

The above graph represents the Accenture consulting revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2003 to Q3 2020. A majority of the company’s total revenue comes from the consulting services, every quarter. Accenture consulting revenue declined 3.8% YoY during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, to $5,997.9 million. That’s representing a whopping 54.6% of the company’s total revenue.

NoteAccenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

