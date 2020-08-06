Last Updated:

Accenture Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q3 2020

The below graph represents the global revenue of Accenture plc, by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The company reported about $10,991.3 million in revenue during the third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2020, with a negligible decline of 0.98% YoY and 1.3% QoQ.

The above graph represents the Accenture revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The company reported nearly 1% YoY decline in its quarterly revenue, amounting to $10,991.3 million during the third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2020. Accenture’s highest-ever quarterly revenue of $11,358.96 million was reported in fiscal Q1 2020, with a considerable 7.1% YoY growth.

NoteAccenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

