Accenture Outsourcing Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2003 – Q3 2020

The above graph represents the share of Accenture outsourcing revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2003 to Q3 2020. Accenture revenue from outsourcing business increased 2.68% YoY during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, to $4993.41 million. That’s representing a whopping 45.4% of the company’s total revenue.

Region Worldwide Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 928 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

