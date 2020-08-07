Last Updated:

Number of Accenture Employees by Quarter

The below graph represents the total number of Accenture employees by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2006 to Q3 2020. As of May 31, 2020, the company has about 513,229 full-time employees across the world, after adding 4,657 new people in the span of 3 months and 31,672 in the span of 12 months.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the total number of Accenture employees by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2006 to Q3 2020. As of May 31, 2020, Accenture has about 513,229 full-time employees across the world, after adding 31,672 new people to the team in the span of 12 months. Interestingly, a majority of them serve the company’s global clients.

RegionWorldwide
SourceAccenture plc SEC Filings
Graph ID929
NoteAccenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

Interestingly, in fiscal Q1 2020, ended November 30, 2019, the global headcount of Accenture surpassed 500,000 people for the first time in history. With this milestone, Accenture Plc emerged as the single largest tech employer in the world.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Accenture Outsourcing Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2003 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the share of Accenture outsourcing revenue by...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Consulting Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2003 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture consulting revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2003 to...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Quarterly Revenue by Type of Work

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture quarterly revenue by type of...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Europe Revenue Share by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture Europe revenue share by quarter,...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Quarterly Revenue from North America

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the share of Accenture quarterly revenue from...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Quarterly Revenue by Region: FY Q1 2014 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture quarterly revenue by region, starting...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.