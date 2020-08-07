More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the total number of Accenture employees by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2006 to Q3 2020. As of May 31, 2020, Accenture has about 513,229 full-time employees across the world, after adding 31,672 new people to the team in the span of 12 months. Interestingly, a majority of them serve the company’s global clients.

Region Worldwide Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 929 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

Interestingly, in fiscal Q1 2020, ended November 30, 2019, the global headcount of Accenture surpassed 500,000 people for the first time in history. With this milestone, Accenture Plc emerged as the single largest tech employer in the world.

