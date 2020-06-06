Major Investments in Reliance Jio 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents all major investments in Reliance Jio platforms in 2020. Surprisingly, in less than 2 months since the beginning of 2020, Mukesh Ambani owned Jio Platforms raised more than Rs 87,655 crore from six global investors include Facebook (April 22), Silver Lake Partners (May 3), Vista Equity Partners (May 8), General Atlantic (May 17), KKR (May 22) and Mubadala Investment Company (June 5).

On April 22, 2020, the world’s largest social media giant Facebook signed an agreement to invest in Jio platforms. One must note that the Facebook Jio deal worth Rs 43,574 crore for 9.99% equity stake is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India.

In just one month, from April 22 to May 22, Jio Platforms, largely known for its telecom services, bagged 5 major deals worth Rs 78,562 crore.

In a process to setup Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries, aka RIL, accumulated debt of $21 billion (INR aprox 150,000 crore). Last year Mukesh Ambani committed to make Reliance debt free by 2021. The recent investments in Jio Platforms are the major steps taken by him to achieve the goal he has set for himself.

