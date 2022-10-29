Are Your Email Marketing Campaigns Failing to Make An Impact and Generate Results?

Email remains to be one of the most effective means of reaching out to potential clients.

Whether you are selling B2B solutions or promoting new offers to consumers, your digital marketing campaign should always include email. As marketing budgets continue to rise, we can expect more companies to double down on email for engaging new leads and nurturing existing ones.



According to HubSpot, over 81% of B2B businesses use email newsletters as their main form of content marketing. Email can also be used to drive more e-commerce purchases. Getting the best results from your email marketing efforts requires knowing and applying the right strategies. In this article, we look into how you can structure an email campaign that gives you a good ROI and supports your business’s long-term goals.

Getting Started

Before writing a newsletter or cold email, you will need to come up with a blueprint for your campaign. Email marketing isn’t just about writing messages and hoping that someone clicks through. Much of it involves setting a strong foundation based on accurate data. For this reason, you need to define the right type of person who will be receiving your messages.

Through audience research, you can develop an email marketing plan that engages the needs and preferences of potential customers. Apart from defining your target audience, you should also determine the goals you will need to accomplish with your campaign. Do you want people to sign up for a free course? Are you promoting an upcoming product or service? Having specific goals in mind can help you focus on designing emails that match your goals.

Build a Mailing List

After setting your goals and identifying your target audience, you should be able to create a list of email addresses. This can take a lot of time since you will have to verify every email address if they are active and correct. Fortunately, there are a number of strategies you can use to encourage people to sign up. For one, you can start by adding a lead capture form on your website.

Whenever a visitor enters your website, they can be greeted with a pop-up form that encourages them to subscribe to your newsletter. You can also reward visitors for subscribing by giving them exclusive discount vouchers and other perks. Content posted on your social media pages can also encourage people to sign up. All it takes is knowing how to create compelling calls-to-action that will push prospects toward sharing their email addresses.

Use the Right Platforms

The success of your email marketing campaign will rely on the kind of software you are using. With the amount of work that goes into building and segmenting your email list, writing newsletter content, and scheduling email send-outs, you might as well use an email marketing platform that automates every aspect of your campaign.

Tools like MailChimp and Omnisend come with email builders that allow you to design attractive messages that align with your brand identity. You should also use a platform for analyzing and tracking inbound messages from interested clients who may need more information about your business. Look for one that can help you improve outlook inbox performance and enhance response times.

Using the right software is critical to making sure your emails are sent to the right people at the right time. You may have to pay to use some of these platforms, but it’s an expense that’s necessary to get the most out of your campaign.

Write great content

It’s one thing to ensure the email addresses in your list are correct, but it’s another serious challenge to come up with content that accomplishes the goals of your campaign. Whether you want to educate your prospects or encourage them to schedule a consultation call, bad writing won’t help you hit the right targets. For this reason, you need to make sure your prospects are getting enough value from your emails.

Doing this involves personalizing every message to the needs and preferences of each prospect. You should also use simple and clear language and avoid words and phrases that could redirect your emails to the spam folder. To be sure, use a spam checker before scheduling. A good rule is to conduct an A/B test by creating two versions of an email, sending them out, and determining which one performs better. With an A/B test, it will be easier to figure out the kinds of messages that are guaranteed to deliver the best outcomes.

When done properly, an email marketing campaign can help grow your business and build a loyal customer base. It can also bring high-value business opportunities and put your brand front and centre.